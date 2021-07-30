That’s amore! After Selling Sunset costars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim took their relationship public while on a group trip to Italy, the pair visited the capital city’s biggest attractions.

The new couple were spotted on the grounds of the Colosseum and the Roman Forum in Rome, and later shared photos of their excursion via Instagram Stories.

Stause, 40, uploaded a smiling selfie with her new beau in front of the historical arena on her Story, which he then reposted on his page.

The Netflix stars confirmed their relationship status on Wednesday, July 28, after pics of them looking cozy together while on vacation with their coworkers caught fans’ attention.

“Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship,” Oppenheim, 44, told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I care about her deeply and we’re very happy together.”

An Instagram slideshow posted on Wednesday featured snapshots of Mary Fitzgerald, Romain Bonnet, Brett Oppenheim and Tina Louise, but eagle-eyed fans spotted Stause and Jason canoodling in the back of the group shots.

Supportive comments quickly flooded social media, with Jason’s twin, Brett, writing, “Love you Chrishell. Thank you for making my brother happy.”

One day after the duo went IG official, the Under Construction author altered a caption on an Instagram post from earlier in the month showing a large bouquet delivered to her door. She revealed the identity of her secret admirer, teasing in the updated post, “Annnnd now that you guys know … thank you SO much @jasonoppenheim 🥰🥰🥰.”

The Oppenheim Group cofounder previously dated Fitzgerald, 39, before she married Bonnet, 28, in 2019.

For her part, the Days of Our Lives alum called off her two-month romance with Keo Motsepe in February after they met during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars. She was previously married to Justin Hartley for two years before the This Is Us actor, 44, filed for divorce in November 2019. The split was a major storyline on the third season of the Netflix reality series.

“Because of the crazy way in which this went down, people want answers, and I f—king want answers,” Stause said during an episode of Selling Sunset, admitting that she was blindsided by the news. “I know people are saying we were only married two years, but it’s like, we were together for six years. … In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out.’ I hate that kind of impulsive stuff, but I always just thought, you know, that’s just an issue that we work through it.”

