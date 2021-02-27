Busted. Dancing With the Stars pro Keo Motsepe wasn’t truthful with Chrishell Stause ahead of their split, multiple sources tell Us Weekly.

“Keo was caught in a web of lies” before the breakup, which took place earlier this week, an insider told Us. The South Africa native, 31, is owning his wrongs, however, the source said.

“He’s not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did. … He genuinely loved her but made a big mistake,” the source revealed. “I don’t see them getting back together.”

The Selling Sunset star, 39, announced via her Instagram Story on Saturday, February 27, that she was ready to stop talking about the drama between her and her ex-boyfriend.

“Was I messy? Yes. But I appreciate this truthful, non manipulative change of tone, she wrote, sharing Us‘ story from earlier on Saturday, where an insider revealed that Motsepe knows he wronged her. “I appreciate all of your supportive messages btw) Let my mess be a lesson to CALL OUT BULL [S–T],” she wrote. “Ok dropping this. Back to peace love and rainbows.”

Stause added one more note about the split, telling fans she “will not be sharing” further details about what the professional dancer did. “This was the peace my bitter ass needed,” she wrote.

Her comments come after she called out her former beau via social media on Friday, February 25, for “lying” about the split. The Kentucky native posted a portion of an article suggesting she and Motsepe broke up but were on good terms, writing that it’s “how it started.”

She captioned the Instagram Story post, “Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me. Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told [to] me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

Stause also posted an article titled, “How to Break Free from Habitual Lying.”

News of the split broke hours before the realtor laid into her DWTS season 29 costar. Us confirmed on Friday that they called it quits after three months of dating. An insider confirmed that the All My Children alum initiated the breakup, adding that it had been hard on Motsepe.

“She broke up with him earlier this week,” the source said. “There were multiple things that led to the breakup. Keo’s super upset over this and still trying to process it.”

One day before their split became public, Motsepe posted a snap of himself and his mother, who died in January, writing, “Damn I miss you today. Miss our prayers together and u telling me, it’s going to be fine!”

Stause met Motsepe on the set of Dancing With the Stars when she was partnered with Gleb Savchenko during season 29 of the ABC competition series. Rumors swirled that she and the Russia native were a couple, gaining more traction when Savchenko, 37, announced that he and wife Elena Samodanova were ending their marriage.

Both he and the Netflix personality denied dating rumors, with Stause calling them “annoying.” Savchenko released a statement on the matter in November 2020, chalking it up to timing.

“Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” he said at the time.

One week later, Stause and Motsepe made their relationship Instagram official. They joined Savchenko and then-girlfriend Cassie Scerbo on vacation in Mexico in December 2020, sharing several cozy pics together from the trip. The pair spent Christmas together with her family upon returning to the United States, even sporting matching pajamas as they posed for photos.