Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe‘s split took a turn for the worse on Friday, February 26, as the realtor called out her ex-boyfriend online.

The Selling Sunset star, 39, slammed Motsepe, 31, via her Instagram Story, sharing several headlines about their split. She posted a portion of an article suggesting that they were on good terms, writing that it’s “how it started,” before laying into the professional dancer.

“Ok I TRULY wanted to keep this drama free, but playing the victim and bringing your mom into it is a step too far for me,” Stause captioned an article featuring a quote about Motsepe struggling with both his breakup and his mom’s January death. “Taking the high road is overrated sometimes!! I was also 100% in it as well, until revelations told [to] me recently have made me question if you could even order a coffee without lying.”

Stause then shared some fan responses to her post, including one that read, “I know ur upset but this isnt from his own mouth who knows who this person is and if this is an accurate representation of his feelings…” The Kentucky native added Dua Lipa’s song “IDGAF” to the slide and replied, “I gathered all the facts before I posted. Don’t worry. I know exactly where it came from.”

In another Instagram Story slide, a follower said the reality TV star was “too mature” to have such a reaction to a breakup and suggested she just “ignore it.”

Stause shared a screengrab of the conversation, writing, “Yes I am aware. If I end up alone with cats — it was worth it. But I am also human and not a robot. When you are the ass in the breakup & the other person tries to let you save face and take the high road publicly….probably best not to poke a bear holding receipts. I will try to be a better person tomorrow. Today wasn’t the day.”

She then posted an article about “How to Break Free from Habitual Lying.” Stause played Beyoncé and Shakira‘s “Beautiful Liar” over the Instagram Story slide.

A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Motsepe knows he wronged his former girlfriend and is apologetic.

“Keo was caught in a web of lies,” the source says. “He’s not denying the fact that he lied to her and is truly ashamed about something he did, which I’m sure Chrishell will share soon. He genuinely loved her but made a big mistake. I don’t see them getting back together.”

News of their split broke hours earlier, with Us confirming that Stause and the South Africa native had called it quits after three months of dating. An insider told Us the All My Children alum ended things, much to the chagrin of Motsepe.

“She broke up with him earlier this week,” a source told Us. “There were multiple things that led to the breakup. Keo’s super upset over this and still trying to process it.”

One day earlier, the Dancing With the Stars pro posted a portrait of himself via Instagram Story with the caption, “Trust in God.” He then shared a snap with his mom, recalling their time together before her death.

“Damn I miss you today,” Motsepe wrote. “Miss our prayers together and u telling me , it’s going to be fine!”

Stause, for her part, posed for a pic with her dog on Wednesday, February 24. She captioned the post, “It’s you and me kid,” seemingly alluding to her split.

Shortly before they called it quits, Stause and Motsepe celebrated their first Valentine’s Day together. The duo gushed about one another via Instagram. The Netflix star posted a pic with her former beau and beloved dog, while he shared one of her headshots.

“I LOVE YOU BABY happy Valentine’s Day,” he captioned the post.

Stause and Motsepe met in September 2020 on the set of DWTS. The actress was paired with Gleb Savchenko on season 29 while Motsepe was partnered with Anne Heche. Rumors swirled about Stause and her professional partner, who announced that he and wife Elena Samodanova were calling it quits shortly after he and Stause were eliminated from the ABC dancing competition series.

Both denied the dating speculation. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split,” Savchenko said in a November 2020 statement. Stause, for her part, called the rumors “annoying.” One week later, she and Motsepe made their romance Instagram official.