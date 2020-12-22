Closing their chapter. Gleb Savchenko‘s estranged wife, Elena Samodanova, officially filed for divorce one month after the pair announced their split.

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, submitted documents to a Los Angeles courthouse on Tuesday, December 22, seeking a dissolution of marriage with minor children. Samodanova also filed a request for mediation regarding child custody, visitation and child support. The estranged pair share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3.

Court documents obtained by Us Weekly state that “the court orders both parties to participate in mediation to discuss custody and/or visitation” and help form “a mutually agreeable parenting plan.” A hearing is scheduled for March 2021.

Samodanova and Savchenko, 37, announced in November that they were going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. At the time, Dancing With the Stars fans wondered whether Savchenko had become more than friends with season 29 partner Chrishell Stause. Both the ballroom pro and the Selling Sunset star, 29, denied the rumors.

“My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko said in a statement to Us in November. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Amid the pair’s messy split, an insider told Us that Savchenko’s first priority was providing for his children.

“Gleb is such a hands-on dad and very protective of his kids,” the source said. “He is trying to handle everything in the best way possible to not give Elena any sort of leeway for the sake of their children.”

Earlier this month, the Celebs on the Farm alum joined Stause and her new beau, DWTS‘ Keo Motsepe, on a romantic couple’s trip to Mexico. Savchenko was accompanied by new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo. As they showed off their budding romance on social media, a source revealed that the duo “really enjoy each other’s company” and “are just starting to get to know each other.”

Samodanova, for her part, was recently spotted kissing a new suitor — DWTS‘ Vlad Kvartin — on a beach in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico on Monday, December 21. Her PDA-filled getaway came one week after she admitted that she has been “pissed” at Savchenko amid their split.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore,” Samodanova said during a candid Instagram livestream earlier this month. “It’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore.”