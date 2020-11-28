Gleb Savchenko Spends Thanksgiving With Kids After Elena Samodanova Split

Gleb Savchenko enjoyed some downtime with his two daughters amid his breakup from wife Elena Samodanova.

“Happy Thanksgiving from my family to yours,” the Dancing With the Stars pro, 37, captioned five selfies with the couple’s kids, Olivia 10, and Zlata, 3, on Friday, November 27.

“Absolutely the best,” his DWTS costar Artem Chigvintsev commented on the pic, while the mirrorball champ’s fiancée, Nikki Bella, wrote, “Aww love.”

The sweet family moment came amid Savchenko’s split from the So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, who announced their separation via Instagram on November 6.

“After 14 years of marriage with my deepest sadness our road is coming to the end,” Samodanova captioned a photo with her husband.

“It is with a heavy heart that I tell you my wife and I are parting ways after 14 years of marriage,” Savchenko confirmed to Us Weekly that same day. “We still intend to coparent our wonderful children together who we love so dearly, and we will strive to continue to be the best parents that we can to them. We ask that you respect our family’s need for privacy and healing during this time.”

Hours after confirming the split, Samodanova posted a cryptic quote, hinting that things weren’t completely amicable between the pair.

“I don’t hate you,” the post read. “I’m just disappointed you turned into everything you said you’d never be.”

The split came days after Savchenko and his season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, were eliminated from DTWS. The Selling Sunset star, who split from husband Justin Hartley in November 2019, revealed a month earlier that her dance partner had given her flowers after their “first fight.”

A day after announcing their separation, Samodanova accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity” that left their marriage “irrevocably broken.”

He denied the accusations and insisted that his “relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic.”

Meanwhile, a source told Us that the pair “definitely had a flirty relationship” while on the show, and “had an attraction toward each other right at the beginning” that led to the dance partners “texting a lot and hanging out outside of work.”

Earlier this week, Stause slammed romance rumors, telling E!’s Daily Pop on Tuesday, November 24, “I feel like it really is annoying because it’s one of those things where, you know, unfortunately, the timing of what he’s going through personally, people want to make it into something it’s not. So, we’re just friends.”