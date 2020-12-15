Inside Gleb Savchenko and Cassie Scerbo’s ‘Fun’ and ‘Flirty’ Relationship

Ending 2020 on a high note. Gleb Savchenko has been spending time with Cassie Scerbo amid his divorce from Elena Samodanova.

“Gleb has been dating Cassie for a few weeks now. They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the 37-year-old dancer and the 30-year-old actress “really enjoy each other’s company.”

The insider adds, “They are just starting to get to know each other.”

Savchenko and Scerbo went public with their romance on a getaway with his Dancing With the Stars season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, and her new man, Keo Motsepe, earlier this month. The Russian dancer shared pictures from their trip to Le Blanc Spa Resort in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, via Instagram.

“2020 has been a crazy year,” Savchenko captioned a picture with Motsepe from the trip. “Appreciate the little things and the people in your life that make you smile every day. Grateful for this guy.”

Us confirmed last month that Savchenko and Samodanova split after 14 years of marriage. The pair share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. Their split quickly turned messy with Samodanova accusing her spouse of “ongoing infidelity,” which he denied. Reports that Savchenko had an inappropriate relationship with Stause, 39, also surfaced.

“I will not stand by and allow false accusations and internet rumors go unaddressed. My relationship with Chrishell was and remains strictly platonic,” Savchenko told Us in November about the rumors. “Our friendship during our season on DWTS was not the reason for our split. Elena and I have had longstanding issues in our marriage. This has been an ongoing situation between Elena and I paired with poor timing.”

Stause, for her part, has denied the rumors too. She subsequently revealed earlier this month that she was secretly dating another pro on the ABC competition show, Motsepe.

“You glow differently when you’re happy,” the Selling Sunset star, who went through a highly publicized divorce with Justin Hartley in 2019, wrote alongside a selfie with Motsepe on Tuesday, December 15, via Instagram.

The South African dancer also gushed about Stause on the social media platform after their trip.

“Thank you @leblancresorts for having us! Happy to celebrate this woman in my life,” he wrote on Monday. “@chrishell.stause crazy about u baby.”