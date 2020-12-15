Not holding back! Elena Samodanova got real with her Instagram followers as her estranged husband, Gleb Savchenko, enjoyed a romantic getaway with new girlfriend Cassie Scerbo.

Samodanova, 36, and Savchenko, 37, announced in November that they were going their separate ways after 14 years of marriage. The estranged pair share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. Samodanova answered questions from fans during a livestream on Tuesday, December 14, and admitted that the future of the ballroom dance studio she shares with Savchenko is a little up in the air.

“We’ve tried to figure out … if we’re going to be running it together. Not at this moment, I’m just too pissed at him,” the choreographer said while cooking breakfast for her daughters. “So I won’t be able to do anything at this moment. Maybe later.”

One day earlier, the Dancing With the Stars pro shared photos from a couples retreat with Scerbo, 30, in Mexico. A source told Us Weekly exclusively that the twosome has been “dating for a few weeks” and have “a fun and flirty” connection. The duo was joined by Savchenko’s season 29 DWTS partner, Chrishell Stause, and her new flame, Keo Motsepe, with whom she went Instagram official earlier this month.

As Somadanova continues to adjust to life without her husband by her side — after moving out of the home they shared — she revealed that she’s having trouble believing in true love. She also noted that she’d gotten “used to being on [her] own” with her children since Savchenko would often come home late from DWTS rehearsals before their split.

“I don’t know if Prince Charming exists anymore, it’s a fairy tale which I do not really believe anymore,” the Russia native said on Tuesday.

While she’s facing a “difficult time” in her personal life, Samodanova said she was “so grateful” that a close friend recently moved to America and could help her through her rough patch.

“You have to really choose wisely your best friends or your friends. It’s different types of people,” she warned. “No matter if you’re up or down, this person needs to be next to you and give you the truth. … If they’re pushing you down, that’s not a good friend.

The dancers’ separation turned messy in November when Samodanova accused Savchenko of “ongoing infidelity” throughout their marriage. Her estranged husband denied the rumors soon after but a source later told Us that the pair “had been having issues for a few months.” During her fan Q&A, Samodanova claimed that she had reached the end of her rope with Savchenko despite giving him multiple chances.

“I’m not a quitter, I never give up. But the older we get, the less bulls–t I believe,” she said during the livestream. “Most men [are] like this. … My advice [is] don’t give them a second chance. I gave [Gleb] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So don’t give him a second chance. … We used to say in Russia, ‘It’s better to be alone than with someone who doesn’t deserve you.'”

Hours later, Savchenko shared a cryptic quote to his Instagram Story, seemingly responding to Samodanova’s breakup bombshells. “Never condemn someone based on a little something that someone told you,” the phrase read. “There is always a lot more to the story!”