Making moves! Elena Samodanova was caught locking lips with a new man one week after news of Gleb Savchenko‘s romance with Cassie Scerbo made headlines.

The So You Think You Can Dance choreographer, 36, packed on the PDA with her new suitor during a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, on Monday, December 21. Photos published by the New York Post’s Page Six showed the pair getting cozy on the beach with drinks in their hands. The Russia native wore a black bathing suit and red cover-up. Her new flame — later identified as Dancing With the Stars alum Vlad Kvartin — paired a straw hat and patterned button-down with swimming trunks.

The romantic getaway comes one month after the ballroom dancers announced their split after 14 years of marriage. Samodanova and Savchenko, 37, share daughters Olivia, 10, and Zlata, 3. Shortly after news broke of their breakup, some fans speculated Savchenko’s close bond with his Dancing With the Stars season 29 partner, Chrishell Stause, played a role, which they both denied. Despite reports that he had been unfaithful, an insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the former couple had been “having issues for a few months” ahead of their split.

“His relationship with Chrishell was the catalyst to bringing those issues to the forefront and over the edge,” the source said in November. “Gleb is a very passionate person, handsome and always gets attention, and Elena can be insecure.”

Earlier this month, Savchenko joined Stause, 29, on a couple’s retreat to Le Blanc Resort in Los Cabos, Mexico. The choreographer brought Scerbo, 30, confirming their relationship. Keo Motsepe also tagged along after he and the Selling Sunset star made their budding romance Instagram official.

“Gleb has been dating Cassie for a few weeks now,” a source told Us exclusively as the foursome flooded social media with pics of their romantic vacation. “They are having fun together, it’s a fun and flirty time for them both. … They are just starting to get to know each other.”

Savchenko and the Make It or Break It alum “really enjoy each other’s company,” the insider added. While they explored their chemistry in Mexico, Samodanova spilled the tea about her split during a fiery Instagram Live Q&A, admitting that she was “pissed” at her estranged husband.

“I’m not a quitter, I never give up. But the older we get, the less bulls–t I believe,” she said as she cooked breakfast for her daughters, revealing that she had recently moved out of their family home. “Most men [are] like this. … My advice [is] don’t give them a second chance. I gave [Gleb] second, third, fourth, fifth chances and we never worked it out. So don’t give him a second chance.”