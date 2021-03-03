Baby bumping! Pregnant Christine Quinn gave fans a sneak peek of her growing belly while doing a TikTok challenge on Monday, March 1.

The Selling Sunset star, 31, showed off her closet, extensive wardrobe and runway walk while subtly revealing her baby bump on Monday, as her hairstylist, Jason, filmed the whole thing.

“✨ The queeeen is here! 💁🏼‍♀️,” he captioned the video, which featured Quinn posing in different outfits while “WowWoah” by Joe played in the background. “#walkchallenge #glam #hairstyles #sellingsunset #christinequinn #fyp #foryou.”

The reality star kicked off the clip by wearing pastel-pink pajamas, with the flyaway top putting her belly on display from multiple angles.

Quinn then changed into a yellow slip dress and walked toward the camera while outside of what appeared to be her home. The clingy fabric also gave fans a look at the star’s small bump.

The real estate agent debuted her pregnant belly last month while walking in West Hollywood on February 17. Quinn was spotted wearing a black crop top, green leggings and black heels while holding a Starbucks drink in one hand and her dog in the other.

The Texas native’s budding bump was visible as she walked the street after exiting her vehicle, hours after Us Weekly confirmed that Quinn and her husband, Christian Richard, are expecting their first child.

“Christine is so excited to be a mother and her friends are so excited for her,” a source exclusively told Us on February 17.

Quinn gave fans another look at her body the next day while doing yoga via her Instagram Story.

Six months prior, the Netflix personality spoke about how much she “absolutely love[s] kids” during an August 2020 interview with Metro.

“I want two. I would love two boys,” she gushed. “I can’t even imagine, like, trying to tame a little Christine. I always wanted two little boys just because I’m actually quite a tomboy myself. Obviously we want to travel first, but then after that we’d love to start a family.”

Quinn and Richard secretly wed in December 2019 after getting engaged amid their world travels.

The bride broke with tradition at the wedding by wearing a black gown for the couple’s winter wonderland-themed nuptials. Quinn explained her unconventional choice during an appearance on Goss.ie’s Goss Chats in July 2020, saying, “I always wanted to get married in a black wedding dress, so I thought it would be really fun to do snow and just have an experience for people to feel like they’re just transformed into a whole other world.”

The pair’s big day was later featured on season 3 of the reality show.

Scroll down to see Quinn’s growing bump.