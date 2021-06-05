Working mom! Christine Quinn fulfilled her real estate agent duties until the last possible moment of her pregnancy.

The Selling Sunset star, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly that when she was in labor for two days and had cramps, her doctor didn’t take her as “seriously” as she would have liked.

The Netflix personality explained, “She was like, ‘It’s fine. It’s just Braxton Hicks contractions.’ I was like, ‘Well, I haven’t been feeling this before.’ So I was working that day, I was doing a house showing from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then I came home to take a little nap. Thirty minutes later, I was lying in bed and my water exploded like in the movies.”

The How to Be a Boss Bitch author told Us that she had “never seen anything like” that, saying, “It was insanity. Then we had to rush to the hospital.”

The reality star gave birth to her baby boy, Christian, now 2 weeks, via emergency C-section. Quinn plans to show her little one on Selling Sunset, telling Us that “he’s been really good on camera so far.”

The new mom and her husband, Christian Richard, discussed this prior to their infant’s arrival, she told Us. “Filming has been really easy and comfortable,” the Texas native gushed. “It’s been really great, especially with COVID. They made everything feel really, really comfortable. So yeah, you’re going to see [my son] make a few appearances. It’s kind of fun for me. He just sleeps. It’s nice.”

The realtor will be “more open” on season 4 of the Netflix show, she added. “I’m writing a book so something that I’m learning is transparency. I want to be the best version of myself for my fans and give them everything and so that was important to me, to show that aspect of me as a mother and motherhood and my baby and how I interact with my baby,” Quinn explained. “That’s really important to me because that’s a side of me that is so personal.”

Christian has already met Maya Vander, Davina Potratz, Amanza Smith and Vanessa Villela — although Quinn’s costars have yet to give her “specific” parenting advice. She told Us, “Maya’s given me things I need to order and get, and Amanza’s told me some decorating tips and stuff like that.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper