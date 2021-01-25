Ready for his closeup! Mary Fitzgerald would not be surprised if Chrishell Stause’s new boyfriend, Keo Motsepe, popped up on Selling Sunset next season.

“I don’t know if there are any restrictions with him being on a different network,” Fitzgerald, 39, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, January 21. “I know with [Chrishell’s ex-husband] Justin [Hartley] that was an issue. [With] Tarek [El Moussa] that’s an issue, which is why a lot of times the other guys aren’t on show are so very much.”

Fitzgerald said that she thinks Heather Rae Young’s fiancé, El Moussa, however, is “going to be on” more. “I believe he was granted like a certain moment of time. He just can’t be like a cast member on it,” she explained. “And then Keo, I think, would probably make appearances.”

The real estate agent then revealed that she has met the Dancing With the Stars pro, who became Instagram official with Stause, 39, in December 2020.

“I could not be happier for her,” Fitzgerald said. “He tried to plan, like, a little get together so we could all meet, and I thought it was super sweet.”

The Oppenheim Group employee said that Motsepe, 31, “just adores” Stause and the former soap star is “just head over heels for him.”

She added: “He really treats her well, which she deserves. But I told him he’s going to have to deal with me if he treats her bad. I was like, ‘Don’t screw it up. Don’t hurt her.’”

Fitzgerald felt good after her initial hangout with the South Africa native.

“He seems like the nicest guy,” she said. “He really reminds me of [my husband] Romain [Bonnet], actually. Like his upbringing and his family values. He just seems like [a] total legit guy.”

Stause, who split from Hartley, 43, in November 2019, introduced Motsepe as her boyfriend last month after shutting down rumors that she was romantically linked to her DWTS partner, Gleb Savchenko. The season 29 duo were forced to address affair rumors following his split from wife Elena Samodanova in November 2020.

Shortly after Stause and Motsepe made their romance public, they were spotted in Mexico with Savchenko, 37, and his new girlfriend, Cassie Scerbo.

“Both couples were super lovey-dovey,” a source told Us of the December 2020 getaway, adding the foursome showed “a lot of PDA” during their stay.

Fitzgerald, for her part, has seen a change for the better in Stause after her rocky year.

“I think she knows how strong she is now. And she knows she’s not going to settle. She’s just extremely happy,” the reality star told Us on Thursday. “She’s really focused on herself and her well-being. I’m so proud of her and have been able to handle it as well as she did. She would just handle it with grace.”

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi