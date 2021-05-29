There for each other! Christine Quinn offered words of support to a fellow mom on social media.

After posting a compilation of photos highlighting her outfit for her hosting gig on E! News’ Daily Pop on Thursday, May 27, Quinn, 32, received a comment from a fan.

“I’m 2 month [sic] after delivery and I wish I could be back in like you. Who does take care of baby when you work so much? I can’t imagine to give my baby to babysitters so early. I will have to soon but he grow so fast that I want to enjoy as much as I can,” the commentator asked the Selling Sunset star.

“Awee don’t compare yourself to anyone! We are all superhero’s [SIC] in so many different ways!” Quinn wrote back the following day. “My husband works from home so it’s perfect he will take care of the baby when I work.”

Quinn recently welcomed her son with husband, Christian Richard, via emergency C-section on May 15.

“It’s official! I’m a mommy,” she captioned throwback maternity photos three days after. “Baby C made his grand entrance over the weekend. I am beyond grateful to my husband, and to all the wonderful doctors and nurses who helped me. It was a little scary, but we are beyond grateful.”

Since giving birth, the realtor got honest about responding to those that questioned her decisions as a parent.

“The mom-shamers are real, that’s for sure,” Quinn revealed during the May 25 episode of E!’s Daily Pop. “I’ve gotten people who are like, ‘Oh, I’m so happy you’re getting back to work, that’s great!’ And then I have people who are like, ‘You need to give your body time to recover and heal, and who’s taking care of the baby?’”

The Texas native explained that she doesn’t see the issue with her husband watching the newborn while she works.

“I’m like, ‘Listen, my husband’s amazing. He’s home, the baby’s sleeping,’” the Netflix personality said. “For me, I love to work. There are single moms out there every single day working two, three jobs, doing it. Women are so strong, and they can do it. For me, I’m happy to be working. I’m thrilled to have a job, and I’m thrilled to have a baby and be able to do it all.”

Quinn added that people online need to stop “shaming” mothers for their choices. “I think that’s really the message here: Women really can do it all,” she said.