In the bedroom after baby! Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi, Nikki Bella and more celebrity parents have described their postpartum sex lives after welcoming babies.

The Jersey Shore Family Vacation alum said in a July 2019 “Women in Top” podcast episode that intercourse after birth “just hurt.”

The reality star explained at the time: “Medically, they say you have to wait, like, six weeks. And I waited the six weeks [after the two other births] because I ripped. This one, I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids, so my vagina is huge, I guess. Down there, it doesn’t feel that bad. But I still want to wait just in case, like, something happens and, God forbid, I do rip during sex or whatever. But after you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first. It feels like you are a virgin again.”

The former MTV personality, who shares Lorenzo, Giovanna and Angelo with Jionni LaValle, described the “uncomfortable” experience, adding, “Then it starts to feel good, like, after you get into the motions, but I mean, you need a lot of lube. Let’s just put it that way.”

As for Bella, the former professional wrestler called postpartum sex with Artem Chigvintsev “different” in September 2020.

“I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five,” the Total Bellas star told her twin, Brie Bella, at the time. “I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine.’ Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s OK. It was a little different. I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, ‘Shoot, did I mess up?'”

Brie replied, “Nicole, enough about all the gross stuff going on with our vaginas, especially yours.”

Nikki’s comments came two months after she gave birth to her and the Dancing With the Stars pro’s son, Matteo.

The California native tweeted that the dancer was “the best dad,” gushing, “Our baby boy is so lucky. I didn’t think I could love him even more, but goodness I fell more in love with him the past few days. I feel so blessed. Can’t wait for the day to officially makes us a family.”

Keep scrolling to see other celebrity parents’ quotes about postpartum sex, from Bachelor in Paradise’s Tanner Tolbert to Married at First Sight’s Jamie Otis.