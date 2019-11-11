



Keeping the romance alive! Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert opened up about the state of their postpartum sex life three months after welcoming their son, Brooks.

“My body is healed and we do have romantic nights,” the Bachelor alum, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively on Friday, November 9, at the Vulture Fest: Couples Game Night with Bachelor Nation in Los Angeles. “We do set up time once a week where we try to prioritize each other. We’re doing more date nights, and I think that definitely when there’s more connection that way, there’s more physical connection too, which is important in a marriage.”

In August, Tolbert, also 32, told Nick Viall about his sex life taking “a dive” after their son’s July arrival. “I want [sex] more now and Jade wants it less,” the Missouri native, who also shares daughter Emerson, 2, with Roper, explained on an episode of “Viall Files.” “Then pretty much right after the breast-feeding [with Emerson] stopped, we got pregnant again with Brooks. And now he’s here and we have two kids. It is tough. I feel like I’ve begged for it. And I don’t want to feel selfish — I hate asking, I hate trying, because I don’t want it to be pity sex.”

The former general sales manager added, “I realize that [Jade’s] priority should be on the kids and not me. But I do feel on the back burner.”

Roper felt like her husband’s comments got “blown out of proportion” and clarified that “he never was in the doghouse” for his honesty. She told Us on Friday: “It’s hard when you’re married and you’re in the newborn stage and you’re just popping out babies. I’ve been pregnant, having babies, or breast-feeding for almost the last three years, so he was just explaining what it’s like to be the male side. … We’ve discussed it in our marriage. It’s something that I already knew he felt.”

She and Tolbert met and fell in love on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise and wed in 2016.

With reporting by Nicole Pajer