



Let’s talk about sex … with Tanner Tolbert and Nick Viall. The Bachelorette alums had a candid conversation about Tolbert’s sex life (or lack thereof) with his wife, Jade Roper, after they welcomed their second child.

Viall, 38, kicked off the conversation on the Wednesday, August 28, episode of the “Viall Files” podcast by asking Tolbert, 32, about keeping the romance alive between him and Roper, also 32.

“What romance?” the former general sales manager quipped before admitting that their relationship “changed completely” after Roper gave birth to Emmy, now 2, in August 2017.

“I want [sex] more now and Jade wants it less,” Tolbert explained, noting that their sex life “took a dive” when Roper started nursing Emmy. “Then pretty much right after the breast-feeding stopped, we got pregnant again with Brooks. And now he’s here and we have two kids. It is tough. I feel like I’ve begged for it. And I don’t want to feel selfish — I hate asking, I hate trying, ’cause I don’t want it to be pity sex.”

Roper and Tolbert, who met on season 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, tied the knot in January 2016. They welcomed their son Brooks last month.

“I realize that [Jade’s] priority should be on the kids and not me,” Tolbert told Viall on Wednesday. “But I do feel on the back burner.”

After the former Bachelor suggested pornography, Tolbert admitted he isn’t “really a big porn guy.”

“Now that I’m married, I don’t want to go that route as much as when I was single,” he explained. “If Jade’s out of town, I will. … She’s OK with me doing it, she doesn’t want to know, ‘Hey, I’m going to the room right now, see ya.’”

Tolbert also opened up about the upsides of parenthood during the podcast, gushing about his strong connection with his daughter.

“I will love them equally, for different reasons, but I feel it right now more with Emmy and I don’t know why,” he admitted. “He wants Mom all the time. … I don’t have milk here to provide.”

“Do you kinda feel like he doesn’t really want you so you’re like, ‘Ah, f–k it, I don’t really want you either,’ ” Viall fired back.

Tolbert concluded: “Maybe a little bit. In nicer words than that, yes.”

