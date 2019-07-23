



“Medically, they say you have to wait, like, six weeks. And I waited the six weeks [after the two other births] because I ripped,” Polizzi, 31, revealed on the Wednesday, July 17, episode of the podcast. “This one, I didn’t rip probably because I had two kids, so my vagina is huge, I guess.”

She added: “Down there, it doesn’t feel that bad. But I still want to wait just in case, like, something happens and, God forbid, I do rip during sex or whatever. But after you have a baby and then have sex, it doesn’t feel right at first. It feels like you are a virgin again. It just hurts. It’s uncomfortable. And then it starts to feel good, like, after you get into the motions, but I mean, you need a lot of lube. Let’s just put it that way.”

Polizzi has, however, planned out her and husband Jionni LaValle’s return to intimacy: “I want my husband to take me out to dinner [and] I want to get horny drunk on wine, and then we put the kids to bed. Then we will go in our spare room, keep drinking wine, and that’s how I want it to happen.”

The Dancing With the Stars alum started describing her postpartum symptoms in vivid detail almost immediately after Angelo’s birth on May 30. “My feet are swollen, I’m wearing a diaper, my son just peed and s–t on me twice and my sciatica is acting up,” she wrote that same day. “Hello postpartum.”

And she elaborated on June 3 after commenters criticized her for wanting to get back to the gym. “My boobs are leaking and pulsating, my butthole is sore and my cramps are unbearable & I’m still wearing a diaper the size of Texas. Postpartum is a bitch. But I’m allowed to look on the bright side of things and want to get back into shape.”

Polizzi and LaValle, 32, who have been married since 2014, are also the parents of son Lorenzo, 6, and daughter Giovanna, 4.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!