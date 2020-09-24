Back in the bedroom! Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev have “already been having sex” nearly two months after their son Matteo’s birth.

“I didn’t even make it to the six-week point, I just started at five,” the former professional wrestler, 36, said on the Wednesday, September 23, episode of the “Total Bellas Podcast” with her twin sister, Brie Bella. “I was like, ‘I’m healed, I’m fine.’ Even though last night it didn’t seem fine, but that’s OK. It was a little different.”

Nikki explained, “I felt like organs were about to drop out. I was like, ‘Shoot, did I mess up?’”

Brie, also 36, replied, “Nicole, enough about all the gross stuff going on with our vaginas, especially yours.”

On September 14, Nikki posted “hidden cam” footage from her baby boy’s monitor while dancing with Chigvintsev, 38, writing that she had her “groove back.”

“Postpartum panties out the door, boobies still off limits lol, but everyday feeling more like me and my Daddy is getting his groove back,” the Total Bellas star captioned the social media upload.

On Wednesday, Nikki joked with Brie about rereading the caption. “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God, I totally did make it like Artem’s throwing my panties out the door.’ I did not mean that.”

She went on to explain, “Like, I’m not bleeding, there’s nothing wrong. No more postpartum panties. They’re out the door. But maybe I should’ve said like in the trash, away for good.”

Nikki and the Dancing With the Stars pro have been loving life with Matteo since their infant’s arrival. “I was sobbing, like, so bad,” the Russian dancer recalled last month of Matteo’s July birth. “Like, I don’t think people have seen a man sobbing like that. It was awful, but in the most joyful way.”

As for Nikki, the California native said that giving birth was “the most incredible feeling ever” after a 22-hour labor in a podcast episode earlier this month. She called the experience as “the hardest workout I’ve ever done in my entire life.”