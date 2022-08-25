Crossing a line. Brittany Snow’s husband Tyler Stanaland, who stars on the Selling Sunset spinoff Selling the OC, claimed that costar Kayla Cardona made a move on him — multiple times.

“One night, Kayla did try and kiss me. And then it happened another night as well,” the Oppenheim Group realtor, 33, revealed on the Wednesday, August 24, episode of the “Reality Life with Kate Casey” podcast, explaining why he tried to “brush past” Cardona’s attempts to get closer to him on the series. (These attempts “did not happen while we were filming,” Stanaland said on the podcast.)

“On the show, out of respect for her, I am just kind of trying to minimize it and brush past it so that … there isn’t drama,” the real estate agent explained about his behavior in episode 5 of the streaming series, which premiered on Wednesday. “We can all focus on what we should be doing.”

The realtor noted that he had to “set some hard lines and some boundaries” with Cardona, 33, confirming that “nothing happened” between them.

“It was just … something that, you know, you don’t do to somebody who is married,” he noted.

While Stanaland explained on the podcast that he and his cast mates — specifically naming Alex Hall, Polly Brindle and Austin Victoria — are “all really tight friends,” there is a mutual understanding and “respect” that “no lines will ever be crossed.”

“Most of us are married or dating somebody, so there is kind of a set boundary there,” he shared, adding, “That’s kind of what was upsetting about the whole Kayla thing is that line was crossed, or attempted to be crossed.”

For her part, Cardona apologized to the California native during the sixth episode of the show, and Stanaland explained that it didn’t affect his marriage to Snow, 36. “My wife and I are very strong. We communicate. And there’s no issue between us,” he said on the episode.

The Netflix star and the John Tucker Must Die actress tied the knot in March 2020 after two years of dating.

“I love being married,” the American Dreams alum exclusively gushed to Us Weekly in December 2021. “It’s not any different, but being married in a pandemic is really like the test of everything if we can get through that, we’re good to go. If anything, it was the ultimate honeymoon because we were just staring at each other for six months, just here it is, you know?”

Selling the OC is now available for streaming on Netflix.