Tyler Stanaland Reveals What Wife Brittany Snow Thinks of ‘Selling the OC’

A closer look at your spouse at work! Brittany Snow tuned into Selling the OC — and her husband, breakout star Tyler Stanaland, gave Us insight into her reaction to the most talk-about scenes.

“She watched it. I mean, she thought — like everybody else did — it’s entertaining. It’s a lot, but it’s good,” the 33-year-old Netflix star exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, August 31, noting that the spouses “keep our professional lives separate.”

He continued: “And that was kind of a decision that we made long ago, and this was something that I did for myself and I kind of just wanted to keep it that way.”

Despite not appearing on the show, their marriage came up more than once — including when Tyler ranked surfing above the Pitch Perfect actress, whom he married in 2020.

“This is a funny thing. This is such a foot-in-mouth situation, and it was meant to be a joke,” he told Us of the remark. “But no, she knows how much I love surfing, but she knows how much I care about her, my family. She wasn’t mad, but she was like, ‘You would say that.’”

When it comes to the actress making appearances in the future, Tyler noted that they will likely continue to keep their careers separate, adding, “I don’t know. We’ll have to see what transpires with the show.”

Tyler’s story lines also included navigating Kayla Cardona trying to kiss him. He told Us that the American Dreams alum’s reaction is “something that I will just keep between us.”

The Laguna Beach native explained: “It’s something that in a marriage — you have to have trust, especially in this space and especially hers. It’s something that we are fortunate to have.”

Tyler’s relationships with his female costars came into question again during a beach day when Alex Hall gave him a “nosey” — put her mouth over his nose and exhaled — and Polly Brindle went skinny dipping in front of the group.

“It wasn’t one specific incident [when it comes to Kayla]. It was kind of a series of events. You see in the show, people calling other cast members hypocrites, but it really was enough that there’s no comparison,” Tyler told Us. “And [it’s] something that had to be dealt with and something that was dealt with on camera even though it was something that happened off camera. It was enough that there is no comparison between anything else that happened.”

Kayla, for her part, told Us that she felt “nothing has ever happened” with her and Tyler — despite mutual (if you ask her) flirting.

“I’m not gonna flirt with someone if I don’t feel like I’m getting flirt[ed] with back. If I know that someone is definitely not interested — I have a lot more confidence in myself than to just throw myself at someone for no reason,” the single mom told Us. “I was definitely feeling the reciprocation back and, you know, multiple times. But nothing has ever happened.”

From his perspective, Tyler said, “I can say that as a group, collectively, you know, it kind of felt like summer camp vibes. It really felt like brother, sister vibes in most of our opinions. It never felt that way, but I can’t speak for her.”

Selling the OC is currently streaming on Netflix. For more from Tyler, watch the video above.