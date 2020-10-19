Keeping it close to the chest. Jesse Metcalfe put himself out there during season 29 of Dancing With the Stars, but he didn’t get too personal — and that was intentional.

In January, Us Weekly exclusively broke the news that the actor, 41, and fiancée Cara Santana had called it quits. The pair, who got engaged in 2016, were together for nearly 13 years.

Being single in 2020 is a bit different than it was in 2007 — so, does that mean he’s now talking to women via Instagram?

“I don’t talk about DMs,” the Chesapeake Shores star said on the Thursday, October 15, episode of the “Watch With Us” podcast. “If you talk about your DMs in the media, then, like, the really good ones won’t DM!”

The John Tucker Must Die star also opened up about his relationship with reality TV, thanks to his ex. Although Dancing With the Stars was his first experience, he has watched quite a bit.

“In my previous relationship, I watched a lot of reality TV,” he told Us. “Cara was a big fan of Real Housewives, mostly. So, I watched a lot of Real Housewives … all of them really!”

While he would definitely be open to doing more reality TV, he does have boundaries when it comes to putting himself out there — which means no dating shows.

“Never! No, no, no,” the Desperate Housewives alum said. “That’s where I draw the line. I mean, once you start profiting from your personal life — you’re basically selling your personal life. You’re selling it. You’re selling it to the network, you’re selling it to the media. I feel like I need to draw the line somewhere, and that’s not in line with my values.”

Regardless, the former Passions star is happy with his performance on DWTS — even though he feels he was eliminated a bit too early.

“I thought I gave a very respectable showing every single minute of it,” he told Us. “I was never gonna win. I thought I was gonna stick around for a couple more weeks, but with this cast, I don’t think I’ve really had a shot!”

Dancing With the Stars airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.