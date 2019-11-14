



The Barden Bellas are “Dixie Chicks serious” about their WhatsApp group. Anna Kendrick and her Pitch Perfect costars are never unreachable, at least when it comes to their group chat.

“Yeah, of course,” Kendrick, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Disney+ Noelle special screening presented by Cinema Society in New York City on Monday, November 11. “It’ll go a while without a reason to talk but then sometimes people will have events that they’ll ask us to come [to].”

The Maine native played Beca in all three a cappella-centered films, and although she doesn’t see her former costars every day, when it comes to the big stuff and some small things, they make sure to keep in touch.

“Someone will be performing [and they’ll text], or sometimes it will just be, ‘Hey, what’s up,’” she said. “Or a little gossip, or did you guys see this? It’s very cute.”

The cast of Pitch Perfect is running in a bunch of different directions, including Kendrick, who is the lead in Disney’s Noelle.

Her busy schedule has caused the actress to miss a few things, like getting a gift for Blake Lively, who she starred alongside in 2018’s A Simple Favor. Lively, 32, welcomed her third child with husband Ryan Reynolds this past summer.

“Oh God, I should do that, shouldn’t I? I really should,” the Trolls actress said. “What do you get her though? Tiny baby suits?”

With the holidays quickly approaching, Kendrick admits she has yet to talk to Lively after becoming a mother of three, but The Accountant star has been focusing on getting her own home in order — and making it very festive.

“I love Christmas. As far as I’m concerned you can’t decorate too early, you can’t put on the music too early,” she told Us on Monday. “I know that not everyone agrees with me.”

She added: “I think it’s a really joyful time of year and why delay the joy?”

Kendrick plays Noelle Kringle, Chris Kringle’s daughter in Disney’s Noelle, which hit theaters on Tuesday, November 12. She is also working on another Trolls film and a new series called Love Life.