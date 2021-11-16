It’s officially that time of year. On Tuesday, November 16, Disney+ announced the lineup for their second-annual Season’s Streamings — the service’s own way of celebrating the holidays with both classics and original content.

Beginning now, Disney+ subscribers can access holiday-themed episodes, movies, shorts and specials in the new holiday collection.

In addition to the classics — including Frozen, Home Alone, The Nightmare Before Christmas, The Santa Clause and more — there will also be new releases, including a new Disney Channel Original Movie, Christmas … Again?!, launching on Friday, December 3.

The flick, which stars Scarlett Estevez, Daniel Sunjata and Alexis Carra, centers around 11-year-old Ro, who is looking to add more joy to her holidays amid her parents’ divorce. “Hoping to get things back to the way they were before her father’s new girlfriend and her son entered the scene, Ro makes a wish to a mall Santa,” the description reads. “However, her Christmas wishes go awry as Ro finds herself living the same day over and over again. Stuck in this endless loop, Ro must learn to love her new blended family and learn the true meaning of Christmas.”

Throughout the holidays, Disney+ is also rolling out new original series, including Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye, which will launch on Wednesday, November 24, with a two-episode premiere.

The series is set in New York City where former Avenger Clint Barton a.k.a Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) has one mission: get back to his family for Christmas. However, that is changed when a threat from his past arrives and he’s forced to team up with skilled archer Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld).

The Book of Boba Fett, a Star Wars adventure teased in The Mandalorian‘s end-credit sequence, is set to debut on Wednesday, December 29, while a three-part docuseries titled The Beatles: Get Back will roll out over Thanksgiving weekend on November 25, 26 and 27. Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson directs.

