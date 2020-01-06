A dashing duo! Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost wowed at the 2020 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5.

The Marriage Story actress, 35, stunned in a strapless red gown while the Saturday Night Live star, 37, rocked a tuxedo.

The couple got engaged in May after two years of dating. “He killed it,” the New York native told Ellen DeGeneres five months after the proposal in October. “He did, like, a whole James Bond situation. He’s got a lot behind that news desk. He’s very charming and very thoughtful and romantic. I was surprised. Even if you kind of imagine what that moment is going to be like, it’s still a beautiful moment. I think more than anything when someone tells you they want to share the rest of their life with you, that is just is a lovely, special thing.”

Us Weekly revealed exclusively in February that the pair were living together. “They are in it for the long haul,” a source close to the comedian told Us at the time. “They have talked about marriage and are fully committed to each other. Colin gets a starry-eyed look in his eyes when he talks about her.”

Johansson was previously married to Ryan Reynolds from 2008 to 2011 and Romain Dauriac from 2014 to 2017. She and the French journalist, also 37, share 5-year-old daughter, Rose.

The little one is a big fan of Jost. “Colin is a great father figure for Rose,” an insider told Us exclusively in November. “He loves playing with her and she is obsessed with him.”

While the Avengers star is notoriously private about her daughter, she opened up about Rose’s birth in 2015. “When she came out of me, I was so surprised,” Johansson admitted to W magazine at the time. “I had a very strong picture in my mind of what my baby would look like, and, of course, she is completely different. Perfect, but not what I’d imagined.”

The Golden Globe nominee is up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture — Drama for her role in Netflix’s Marriage Story alongside Adam Driver. This is Johansson’s 5th nomination.