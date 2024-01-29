Chuck Bass has found his real-life Blair Waldorf.

Ed Westwick popped the question to his girlfriend, actress and model Amy Jackson, during a romantic ski trip in Gstaad, Switzerland. “Hell YES 💍,” Jackson, 31, captioned a joint Instagram post featuring photos from their engagement on Monday, January 29.

In the pics, Westwick, 36, got down on one knee on a bridge high above Switzerland’s snowy and picturesque mountains. Both wearing snow gear, Jackson put her hands over her mouth in surprise as the actor proposed. They proceeded to share a sweet hug while being photographed by other skiers on the other side of the bridge.

Westwick shared his excitement about the engagement via his Instagram Story on Monday. “I hit the jackpot xxx,” he wrote while resharing their proposal photos.

Several of the pair’s fans and friends shared their congratulations in the post’s comments, including Westwick’s former Gossip Girl costar Kelly Rutherford. The actress, who played Lily van der Woodsen on The CW series, left two black heart emojis underneath the sweet pics.

Westwick, who played the memorable Chuck Bass on Gossip Girl, recently reunited with Rutherford, 55, at Paris Fashion Week’s Lancôme x Louvre event in September 2023. He attended the event alongside Jackson. “What a way to start Paris Fashion Week – @lancomeofficial in the Louvre 🤍,” Jackson captioned Instagram pics of her and Westwick’s black-and-white looks at the time. “80s inspired look created by the glam team ‘a dreams.”

Jackson, best known for her acting work in Bollywood films and her recurring role as Imra Ardeen on The CW’s Supergirl, began dating Westwick in 2021. The couple made their relationship Instagram official in June 2022.

“We were invited separately to a race day with Aston Martin at Silverstone racetrack in 2021. I was there with a friend who knew her,” Westwick recalled of his and Jackson’s first meeting in an October 2023 interview with HELLO!. “I saw her and thought, ‘I’m going to make my move!’ We chatted for a bit, and I asked her if she wanted to meet me for a coffee.”

Noting that Jackson has “been making my heart race from day one,” Westwick also teased that marriage and kids are “100 percent” in the cards for him and his now-fiancée. Jackson shares a 4-year-old son, Andreas, with her ex George Panayiotou.

In addition to hitting several red carpets together, the duo frequently gush over each other via Instagram. “Monaco to the right, Italy to the left but all I can see is you,” Westwick wrote alongside pics from the pair’s French Riviera trip in May 2023.

One month later, Jackson called Westwick the “love of my life” in a heartfelt birthday tribute. “I thank God for you everyday,” she captioned a June 2023 Instagram slideshow. “You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. … Happy Birthday Moon Man, I love you @edwestwick ❤️.”

Jackson also revealed via Instagram in August 2023 that she and Westwick had completed work on their dream home. Westwick gave fans a glimpse into their shared space via Instagram earlier this month by posting videos of the design and construction process. “From countless apartments with poetry written on the walls and freaky neighbors to mansions in the hills. Nothing felt like home. This does,” he wrote on January 10.