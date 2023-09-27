Kelly Rutherford and Ed Westwick Reunite at Paris Fashion Week

Kelly Rutherford and Ed Westwick delighted fans when they reunited at Paris Fashion Week on Tuesday, September 26. The Gossip Girl actors ran into each other at the Lancôme x Louvre event which took place at the iconic Louvre museum in Paris.

In a series of now-viral videos uploaded to TikTok by the French magazine Gala, Westwick, 36, and Rutherford, 54, hugged each other warmly and chatted for a few moments before Rutherford greeted Westwick’s girlfriend of two years, English model and actress Amy Jackson.

In subsequent videos uploaded to the same account, Westwick and Rutherford continued to chat with each other and pose for the cameras.

Fans flocked to the comments to remark on how the actors’ reunion looked straight out of an episode from Gossip Girl.

One commenter wrote, “You cannot tell me this isn’t a scene from Gossip Girl,” while another wrote, “Spotted: Chuck Bass and Lily van der Woodsen.”

Fans were quick to pick up on how Rutherford (who played Lily van der Woodsen) and Westwick (who played Chuck Bass)’s onscreen mother and son-like relationship appears to be mirrored in their real-life relationship. In the videos, Rutherford affectionately held Westwick’s face in her hands and the two clutched hands as they caught up. “OMGGG the way she puts her hands on him 😭 so Lily and Chuck!” gushed one commenter.

Both actors are best known for their Gossip Girl roles and have since appeared in a small number of movies and television shows. Most recently, Rutherford guest starred in the TV drama Dynasty and the Pretty Little Liars spinoff Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists. Westwick has starred in the British sitcom White Gold and the 2021 movie Me You Madness.

The Paris Fashion Week event Rutherford and Westwick attended was in celebration of the Louvre museum’s collaboration with Lancôme for a limited-edition makeup collection called Lancôme x Louvre. The actors were joined by several other stars including Emma Chamberlain, Penelope Cruz and Italian actress and model Isabella Rosselini.

Related: ‘Gossip Girl’ Cast’s Dating History: On Set Romances, Crossover Marriages Spotted: the most scandalous Upper East Siders settling down IRL. Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and more Gossip Girl cast members have settled down after skyrocketing to fame on the beloved drama. During the series’ six-season run, however, there were several on set romances. While portraying on-again, off-again couple Serena and Dan, Lively and […]

The Louvre and Lancôme have a long history. Rossellini, who is an ambassador for Lancôme, first started modeling for the brand in 1983, and posed for her first Lancôme photoshoot at the Louvre to market their famous perfume Trésor.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

“I am thrilled by this first collaboration with Lancôme, which skilfully illustrates the diverse forms of beauty presented by the Louvre’s collections, where cultures and civilizations meet beyond land and time,” said the President and Director of the Louvre Museum, Laurence des Cars.

In a separate statement, the General Manager of Lancôme International, Françoise Lehmann said, “At Lancôme, beauty is a living art; beauty itself, as a personal ritual, is the way to express oneself and stand out in a way that transcends ever-changing standards. This creative and unprecedented partnership with the Louvre is a cultural testimonial to this conviction and our mission for beauty in Lancôme.”