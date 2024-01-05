Brayden Bowers got down on one knee for a surprise engagement to Christina Mandrell during The Golden Wedding on Thursday, January 4.

“I just knew that there was something special, and there was something different, and then I got to spend time with you and got to spend time with Blakely … and introduce you to my family,” Brayden, 25, gushed, referring to Christina’s daughter with her ex-husband. “For the first time in my life, I feel like I found someone that I can be myself with unapologetically. And I have no doubts that I want to spend the rest of my life with you.”

Host Jesse Palmer later revealed that Brayden got permission from Gerry Turner to pop the question on his and Theresa Nist’s big day.

Brayden and Christina’s relationship was revealed during the Bachelor in Paradise season 9 finale last month.

Brayden, who made his debut during Charity Lawson’s Bachelorette season last summer, left BiP as a single man but found love with Christina, 28, outside of the franchise.

“Now, Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” a message during the BiP finale read. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”

Now, they’re moving in together. Following the holidays, Christina — who appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor in early 2023 — gave followers a look at her preparation for Brayden’s move to Nashville.

“Full delulu mode thinking I could pull off organizing the entire house before Brayden moves in … so now it looks like this 😅🙃🤪,” she captioned a January 1 post, cleaning the house.

When news of her and Brayden’s relationship went public, Christina wasn’t shy about sharing her love.

“AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special,” Christina shared on Instagram in December 2023. “In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did.”

She gushed over their “goofy, love-filled world,” and revealed that Brayden will be moving to Christina’s hometown of Nashville as they enter the next phase of their relationship.

“San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team,” she continued in her December post. “A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. … We’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another. There’s something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home.”