An editing snafu? Christina Mandrell was eliminated by Zach Shallcross on the Monday, February 6, episode of The Bachelor — and she’s going out with a bang.

The 27-year-old single mother took to Instagram to call out the ABC series for seemingly airing a confessional from the January 30 episode during her convo with Zach from Monday’s episode.

“Yaaaas!! I LOVED my rose dress from date #1 so much! Thrilled to see it featured in the middle of the group date again in tonights episode!!” she captioned clips from the series.

During Monday’s episode, it appeared Christina repeatedly brought up her one-on-one date from week 2 and implied that she deserved week 3’s group date rose because of their connection the week prior.

“This is so validating that what I was feeling is real,” she says in the confessional that Christina claims was from the January 30 episode. “So to get that rose tonight, means so much to me.”

After the group date rose went to Charity Lawson, several contestants called out Christina for trying to take away the attention. Later on in the episode, Brianna Thorbourne told Zach, 26, that Christina “made Charity cry” and made her “cry several times.” The tech executive subsequently confronted the Tennessee native.

“I’m able to be just outgoing and happy and loud and a lot of people are taking that as me wanting to be the center of attention,” she pleaded with Zach. “And that I feel like I’m privileged in a way or more special or have a better relationship with you than other people because I met your family.”

At the rose ceremony, he sent Christina packing.

Bachelor season 21 alum Christen Whitney, who is friends with Christina, defended her in the comments section of her post on Monday: “Any one with eyes can see that was more about Zach not being ready to be a stepdad rather than a girl feeling ‘unsafe’ lol.”

Zach previously told Us Weekly that his season wasn’t about “bulls—t” or drama. Host Jesse Palmer later told Us that the lead “makes quick decisions,” which helps him stay out of the tension in the house.

“We sort of saw that with Tahzjuan [Hawkins] at the group date [in week 2],” he explained last month. “I think there are a lot of people in that position that may have let the drama fester just a little bit. He might have tried to slow play it, pulled some of the women aside [and] asked them, ‘Hey, what would you think if Tahzjuan moved into the house and kind of joined in on this journey? Would that upset you?’ To try to see if there was a window or an opening. I think Zach really took charge of the situation himself, made a decision himself and acted upon it quickly. And I think the women were really appreciative of that, and I think that was really endearing to them.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.