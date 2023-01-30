Fourth time’s a charm? After she’s called in to help host a group date on season 27 of The Bachelor, Tahzjuan Hawkins appears to have her eyes on Zach Shallcross.

Tahzjuan’s return was teased in the trailer for Zach’s season, and she appears alongside Victoria Fuller and Courtney Robertson on the Monday, January 30, episode of the ABC series. It’s been four years since viewers first met the Colorado native on Colton Underwood’s season 23 of The Bachelor.

While Tahzjuan was sent home during week 1 of the 2019 season, she made a name for herself on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise when she infamously couldn’t handle the weather in Mexico.

“I had every intention of like, ‘OK, you’re going to get up, do your makeup, look great. You’re trying to find a man.’ And then I got down there, and I looked at everyone and I was like, ‘Why am I the only person having so many issues?’ I was there for just a couple of days. But the elements really got to me,” she told Refinery29 after her exit aired. “Going down to Paradise, you have all these expectations and once you’re actually thrown into all the relationships, it does become a hard environment to try and navigate.”

Despite her disdain for the heat, Tahzjuan returned for season 7 of BiP. While she had a connection with Bachelorette season 17 alum Tre Cooper, things got complicated when she realized she had kissed Tre’s uncle in the past.

Tahzjuan later said on the “Click Bait” podcast in September 2021 that things didn’t work out with uncle Anthony because they were at “different spaces in their life.”

Zach, for his part, kicked off his journey to find love on January 23 with 30 contestants. He teased how his season ends during an exclusive interview with Us Weekly.

“To be honest, there was not one moment throughout the entire filming where I wasn’t confident that she’s in this room,” he told Us of meeting his future spouse. “The love was so strong, and you couldn’t even ignore it, like, at all. And that was something that made me feel better, [the feeling of], ‘Yes, this is actually working. It’s not just a TV show.’ And then now, it’s like, ‘Oh s—t, I’m going home alone.’ I felt during the whole thing, ‘I think this is gonna work.’”

He added: “I’m very happy and I think fans are gonna be really surprised at the love journey.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more on Tahzjuan: