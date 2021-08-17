Just when you think Tahzjuan Hawkins admitting to going on a date with Tre Cooper’s uncle is the craziest thing that went down on the season 7 premiere of Bachelor in Paradise, Blake Horstmann accuses the producers of inserting a fake bug into a scene between the new couple.

“Guys, was this bug edited in? This does not look real. … Guys, that was a computer-generated bug!” the 32-year-old Bachelorette season 14 runner-up exclaimed via Instagram Stories while watching the Monday, August 16, episode of the ABC spinoff. “They are now editing bugs into this show? That is fake! That is a fake bug! … They literally edited a computer-generated bug into this show and y’all don’t think they will edit words into our mouths? They put a f—k bug into this show!”

Tahzjuan, 25, who appeared alongside Blake on season 6 of BiP, shut down his theory.

“Can we take a minute to discuss the bug?” she said via her Story. “That was a real bug. There was no CGI. At all. I don’t freak out at weird, non-existent things. Thanks Tre for helping me out. Blake, we gotta get you a new TV.”

Fans watched Tahzjuan and Tre, 26, bond during Monday’s premiere and during one of their scenes together, she freaked out over a bug flying around her head on the beach.

“Real talk. @trecooper_ was the real MVP tonight #BachelorInParadise,” she tweeted during the show.

Tre, who appeared on Katie Thurston’s season earlier this year, replied with a GIF of Justin Timberlake from Saturday Night Live that read, “Oh, stop it.”

This is hardly the first time that Blake has accused Bachelor producers of enhancing story lines.

“In that environment, you have nobody else to lean on. [You’re experiencing] lack of sleep, you’re not eating right, you’re drinking. It’s very emotional and is easier to get manipulated in that environment, obviously, than in your regular life,” he said of contestant-producer relationships on Us Weekly’s “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in March. “But at the end of the day, the decisions you make are your own, they can’t make you do anything. Now, it is scary in editing when that they can frankenbite and they can take words that you’d say at different times and put that together. And that is super scary.”

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more Bachelor Nation reactions to the premiere: