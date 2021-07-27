Bachelor Nation is set to watch season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise and Michelle Young’s season 18 of The Bachelorette before another man starts handing out roses on The Bachelor … but that doesn’t mean Katie Thurston and her season 17 contestants aren’t already campaigning for the season 26 lead.

While speaking to the cast of the ABC hit at the recent Men Tell All taping in Los Angeles, many of Katie’s castoffs named Michael Allio, who left during the Monday, July 26, episode to be with his 4-year-old son, James, as their top choice for the next Bachelor. But would the single dad be ready to take on the gig?

“I just got my heart broken, like, 20 minutes ago. I’m really not thinking about any of that,” Michael, 36, exclusively Us Weekly. “They would have to change a lot, like, it’s not the same season with me. So one, it’s not been offered, two, [there] hasn’t been any of those conversations [and] three, I see a lot of risk and issues that are not of interest to me. I’m not easily flattered either. So the main thing is if I did this — do I think it would be possible to pursue love to find that again? I don’t know.”

Another popular pick was Andrew Spencer, who Katie eliminated before the hometown dates, but he’s also unsure about accepting the role.

“I think people don’t understand how hard it is to be in that position — to remember stories, to remember names, like, she got someone’s name wrong earlier today, which was hilarious,” Andrew told Us, referring to Katie accidentally referring to Aaron Clancy as Thomas Jacobs during the Men Tell All taping. “Glad it wasn’t mine, but it’s a really tough job to be the Bachelor. I definitely have to be able to be in the right mindset to be available mentally. But as far as love, I am 100 percent looking for love still.”

The football player went on to confirm his single status, noting, “I didn’t go to Paradise. … Maybe I’ll walk into a grocery store or a bar and find love. You never know.”

Connor Brennan, who is set to appear on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, which premieres in August, told Us he’d likely turn down the opportunity to be the next Bachelor.

“I don’t know if I would be prepared for that,” he told Us, noting he was “flustered” after kissing an audience member during the taping. “I don’t think I could handle dating more than one person.”

Katie’s Bachelorette journey continues on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for her and her suitors’ picks for the next Bachelor: