Bachelor in Paradise’s Brayden Bowers finally got his Southern Belle in girlfriend Christina Mandrell.

“AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special,” Christina, 28, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, December 7. “In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did.”

Christina uploaded videos of the pair in their “goofy, love-filled world,” hinting that Brayden, 25, is relocating to her hometown. (She lives in Nashville with daughter Blakely, whom she shares with her ex-husband.)

“San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team,” Christina, who previously appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season of The Bachelor, added. “A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story. … We’re on this adventure together, cheering each other on, and creating a home filled with laughter and love. Grateful for the ease of being exactly who we are with one another. There’s something incredibly special about finding a love that feels like home.”

During the season 9 finale of BiP on Thursday, ABC shocked fans by revealing in a post-credit scene that Brayden — who left the beach spinoff without a romantic connection — had found love with Christina after leaving the beach single. (Christina did not travel to Mexico for the spinoff.)

“I finally took Wells [Adams’] advice,” Brayden, 25, wrote via his Instagram on Thursday, referring to a conversation he had with the BiP bartender, 39, who told him to find a “Southern Belle” girlfriend. “All jokes aside she has been the biggest blessing in my life.”

Brayden continued: “She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all. She has become my confidant, my accountability partner, and my favorite person. I’m so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship. I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe thank you [for] being in my life.”

BiP was filmed earlier this summer, meaning that Brayden and Christina had to hide their relationship from the public until the show finished airing. Once their romance was finally revealed, they offered Bachelor Nation fans more glimpses into their private milestones via their Instagram Stories.

“[Here’s] the next morning at my hair appointment,” Christina captioned a video of Brayden joining her in the salon. “I’m lucky to have a boyfriend [who] can readily debrief me on my cycle when I ask him why I’m feeling moody. I’m so in love with the man, y’all.”