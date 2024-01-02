Bachelor Nation’s Christina Mandrell and Brayden Bowers are kicking off 2024 by taking the next step in their relationship.

Christina, 28, revealed via her Instagram Story that she and the Bachelor in Paradise star, 25, are moving in together. “Full delulu mode thinking I could pull off organizing the entire house before Brayden moves in … so now it looks like this 😅🙃🤪,” Christina captioned a video of herself dancing while cleaning up her house on Monday, January 1.

Christina, who previously appeared on Zach Shallcross’ season 27 of The Bachelor, also shared a snap of some of her belongings on Monday, seemingly transporting a pink lace bra and a Rudolph mascot head in her car amid the moving process. “Somehow, not an out-of-pocket passenger princess for me,” she jokingly captioned the post.

The couple’s cohabitation news comes nearly one month after their relationship was revealed during the BiP season 9 finale late last year. “Now, Brayden is dating Christina from Zach’s season,” read an onscreen update during the December 2023 episode. “Brayden is teaching Christina’s daughter how to accessorize.”

Related: Bachelor Nation Couples Who Got Together Outside the Show What happens on The Bachelor, doesn’t always stay on The Bachelor! While many couples have found — or lost — love on the reality TV dating franchise over the years, others have met their match within Bachelor Nation after their season ended. Katie Thurston joined the club of offcamera Bachelor Nation couples in November 2021 […]

Christina opened up about being a mother to her daughter, Blakely, whom she shares with ex-husband Blake Dennis, during her time on The Bachelor. She was ultimately sent home by Zach, 27, during the season’s third episode after going on a one-on-one date with the leading man the week prior.

Brayden, for his part, made waves as the main villain of Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette. After butting heads with several contestants, he self-eliminated during the fourth episode. Brayden made his BiP debut during the show’s season 9 premiere in September 2023 and formed a strong connection with Kat Izzo, who also appeared on Zach’s Bachelor season.

Their romance fizzled out after Kat, 27, decided to pursue relationships with other contestants. Brayden moved on by sparking connections with castmates such as Rachel Recchia and Becca Serrano, but he found himself being sent home after both women chose to self-eliminate.

Related: 'Bachelor in Paradise' Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

Since the BiP finale, Christina and Brayden have continuously gushed about each other via social media. “AHHH! We can ‘FINALEy’ shout it from the rooftops!! Beyond the cameras and reality show drama, Brayden (aka MY BOYFRIEND!) and I found something truly special,” Christina captioned a sweet Instagram video of herself, Brayden and her daughter enjoying quality time on a boat in December 2023. “In each other, we have a space where being unapologetically ourselves is not just accepted but celebrated! Something I never knew I was missing until I did. We can finally share our goofy, love-filled world.”

She also hinted at their move in the post’s caption, writing, “San Diego to Nashville won’t be just a change of scenery but the next chapter in our journey as a team. A future where laughter, authenticity, and the strength of ‘US’ define our story.”

Brayden, meanwhile, called Christina the “biggest blessing in my life” in a December 2023 Instagram upload, which featured clips of them hanging out. “She has been there for me through very tough times already and has showed me so much grace through it all. She has become my confidant, my accountability partner, and my favorite person,” he wrote. “I’m so grateful that I no longer have to be hush-hush about our relationship. I can finally shout it from the tops of the mountains. Love you babe thank you [for] being in my life 😘❤️.”