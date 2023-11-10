Bachelor in Paradise star Becca Serrano decided to leave the beach amid her budding relationship with Brayden Bowers — but what caused her sudden departure?

Fellow BiP contestants were visibly confused when Becca, 26, seemingly disappeared during the show’s Thursday, November 9, episode.

“Is Becca missing?” host Jesse Palmer asked the group during the rose ceremony. When he eventually found Becca, she admitted to questioning her connection with Brayden, 25.

“I feel like there was lots of doubt about my relationship with Brayden, and I’m kind of listening to that,” she said. “I want to see if what we have is real, but I just am afraid … what if it’s not?”

Becca made her Bachelor Nation debut during Zach Shallcross’ season 27 but was eliminated during the first rose ceremony. She returned to the franchise for BiP season 9 and immediately made a connection with Brayden. (Brayden was originally on Charity Lawson’s season 20 of The Bachelorette.)

Becca’s arrival in Mexico threw a wrench in Rachel Recchia’s romance with Brayden during the November 2 episode. He started to pull away from the former Bachelorette after going on a date with Becca. While Brayden knew that he was “100 percent” giving Becca his rose, she wasn’t so sure about their future.

When faced with the option to continue her journey by either attending Thursday’s rose ceremony or heading home, Becca decided to self-eliminate. She has not shared any further insight into her decision to leave the beach.

“I found Becca, I was able to talk to her, and she wasn’t sure if she wanted to take part in the rose ceremony,” Jesse, 45, told the cast. “Unfortunately, she decided to leave Paradise forever.”

Brayden was left uncertain about what to do with his rose, which eventually went to Olivia Lewis.

Before the roses were given out, Rachel, 27, declared in a confessional that Brayden had “f—ked” her over, so she wasn’t expecting a rose from him.

“It’s like every time I wear a black dress, I get dumped, but there’s nothing I can do. When I put this on, I’m like I don’t want to think too much into it, but it all works out in the end,” she said. “That’s why I feel OK being in the black dress again for a rose ceremony.”

Rachel, of course, was referring to the black dress she was wearing the night she was eliminated on Clayton Echard’s season 26 of The Bachelor in 2022.

Tanner Courtad (from Charity’s season) subsequently gave Rachel his rose, noting that he was excited to continue exploring their connection.

Bachelor in Paradise airs on ABC Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.