Olivia Lewis didn’t find The One while on The Bachelor in 2023 — but that didn’t deter her from putting her heart on the line for season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

“Did you miss me? Hope ya’ll are ready for the beach,” Olivia, 25, teased via her Instagram Story in August.

Later that month, Olivia reposted her official BiP bio photo via social media and joked: “It was in fact a cruel summer.”

As the weeks grew closer to premiere night — which is Thursday, September 28 — Olivia shared a cast snap with her followers. “The most dysfunctional family,” she captioned the squad photo, adding a hand heart emoji.

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

The New York native also hinted at a possible BiP love triangle involving Will Urena and Kylee Russell. Olivia reposted Bachelor in Paradise’s September 12 teaser in which Will, 31, picks both Olivia and Kylee, 26, as the women he is “hoping to see” on the beach.

Scroll down to learn more about Olivia:

1. What Season of ‘The Bachelor’ Did Olivia Compete On?

Viewers met Olivia on Season 27 of the ABC dating series, which premiered in January. She was vying for Zach Shallcross’ heart and final rose, but Zach, 27, ultimately chose Kaitlyn Biggar.

2. Was Olivia Part of Any Drama on ‘The Bachelor’?

Olivia managed to escape the bulk of the drama on her season of The Bachelor since she was sent home in week one during the first rose ceremony.

Related: Who Is Will Urena? 5 Things to Know About the 'BiP' Season 9 Star Thanks to the heat, Will Urena isn’t at risk of getting his jacket thrown into the ocean on Bachelor in Paradise, but the Bachelor Nation member will make a splash during season 9. Will, 31, made his Bachelorette debut during Michelle Young’s season, which aired in 2021. While he didn’t quite capture the lead’s heart, […]

3. Does Olivia Have Her Eye on Any ‘BiP’ Contestant?

“Baby, Will is an attractive human being,” Olivia said in a teaser for BiP released on Wednesday, September 27. Although Olivia got close to Will in the clip — and had a mini make out session with him — the network teased that Will also has eyes for Kylee.

“I had a good conversation with Kylee. But obviously it’s Paradise and it’s a free for all,” Will said in the video, before getting cozy with Olivia. “You best believe I’m going to shoot my shot.”

4. What Did Olivia Learn on ‘The Bachelor’?

The patient care technician revealed to BachelorNation.com in March that the OG series taught her “to say yes to the crazy! Don’t contemplate once-in-a-lifetime opportunities. Dive in head-first and don’t hold back or dim your personality for anyone!”

Related: Kylee Russell: 5 Things To Know About the ‘BiP’ Contestant One year after competing for Zach Shallcross’ love on season 27 of The Bachelor, Kylee Russell is ready to give love another shot on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise. The postpartum nurse was eliminated from Zach’s season relatively early on, but learned a lot about what she’s looking for in her next relationship during […]

5. Which Bachelor Nation Stars Does She Love Most?

Olivia listed Teddi Wright, Aven Jones and Rachel Lindsay as the three Bachelor Nation stars she’d pick to hang out with for the rest of her life while speaking with the outlet in March. Aven, 29, who was Rachel Recchia’s runner-up on season 19 of The Bachelorette is set to join the BiP cast later in the season.