One year after competing for Zach Shallcross’ love on season 27 of The Bachelor, Kylee Russell is ready to give love another shot on season 9 of Bachelor in Paradise.

The postpartum nurse was eliminated from Zach’s season relatively early on, but learned a lot about what she’s looking for in her next relationship during her time on the show.

“Never settle for less than you deserve. You deserve someone that without a shadow of doubt chooses you and only you every single day of the week,” Kylee told BachelorNation.com in a September 2023 interview, adding: “ If he wanted to he would, ladies.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the BiP season 9 contestant:

Related: Who Is Bachelor Nation’s Will Urena? 5 Things to Know About the ‘Bachelor in Par... Thanks to the heat, Will Urena isn’t at risk of getting his jacket thrown into the ocean on Bachelor in Paradise, but the Bachelor Nation member will make a splash during season 9. Will, 31, made his Bachelorette debut during Michelle Young’s season, which aired in 2021. While he didn’t quite capture the lead’s heart, […]

1. Kylee Was a Contestant on Zach Shallcross’ Season of ‘The Bachelor’

Kylee competed on Zach’s season 27 of The Bachelor and was eliminated during week five. She was one of the first women to be dumped virtually after Zach contracted COVID-19.

Even though she was disappointed that Zach rejected her, Kylee told the Charlotte Observer that she has “no hard feelings” toward him. “I just think at the end of the day he wasn’t my person. That’s OK. That doesn’t mean he doesn’t deserve a happy ending,” Kylee told the outlet in March 2023.

2. Kylee Was Involved In Some Drama on ‘The Bachelor’

During week four, Kylee interrupted a conversation between Zach and contestant Anastasia Keramidas. After Anastasia said she just “needed a few more minutes,” Kylee replied, “Please just let me have him. I don’t want to fight.” Anastasia then told the camera, “The fight comment was a little bit much for me.”

Following the incident, Kylee claimed to Zach that Anastasia came onto the show to build her social media following. Zach dismissed Anastasia from the ABC series soon after.

Drama escalated during the “Women Tell All” episode when contestant Genevie Mayo called out Anastasia for making microaggressions toward Kylee.

Related: Bachelor Zach Shallcross Says ‘There Was Not 1 Moment’ He Doubted He Found The O... While many Bachelor and Bachelorette couples have called it quits while the series is airing, Zach Shallcross has all but confirmed season 27 of the ABC series at least ends in a proposal. “I’m very happy and I think fans are gonna be really surprised at the love journey,” the reality star teased to Us […]

“Never in a million years did I ever make someone feel as though I would harm them, let alone physically harm them,” Kylee told the Charlotte Observer in March 2023. “It hurt my feelings. Like, ’Why did your mind immediately go to that place?’ So Genevie made a great point and simply educated Anastasia — ‘OK, this might not be what you meant, but it’s showing unconscious bias.’”

3. Is There Anyone Specific Kylee Wants To Meet on ‘BiP’?

Kylee shared that she is interested in meeting season 19 Bachelorette runner-up Aven Jones.

“I have been intrigued by him since his season on The Bachelorette, as well as seeing him on social media,” she told BachelorNation.com. “I am hopeful he will be on the sand and interested to see if we form a love connection.”

4. What Kylee Is Looking for in Love

According to herABC bio, Kylee is “passionate about helping new mothers and can’t wait to have a baby of her own ASAP.” The reality star also “falls in love hard and fast” and is ready for the “soccer mom life.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ Couples Who Are Still Together There’s something about Mexico that makes someone fall in love. While many get engaged on Bachelor in Paradise, only a handful have stayed together, gotten married and even had kids! Marcus Grodd and Lacy Faddoul were the first “successful” Bachelor in Paradise couple after he popped the question during the 2014 finale of season 1. While […]

5. Kylee Is a Registered Postpartum Nurse and Former NBA Dancer

Kylee graduated from nursing school in December 2021 and currently works in the Mother Baby Postpartum unit at Atrium Health in Charlotte, North Carolina. Alongside her nursing job, Kylee was also a member of the Charlotte Hornets dance team for nearly three years. The ABC personality gave up her spot in April 2022.

“It was a good ride,” she wrote via her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you to the Hornets for changing my life.”