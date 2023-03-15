Women Tell All Revelations Greer Addresses Blackface Controversy and More

Zach Shallcross sat down with his Bachelor season 27 contestants for the Women Tell All, but the biggest takeaways happened before — and after — the lead was on the stage.

Brooklyn Willie and Kat Izzo were still at odds during the Tuesday, March 14, episode over the rodeo racer defending Charity Lawson when Kat kissed Zach before the one-on-one date on the February 27 episode. During Tuesday’s installment, Brooklyn doubled down on calling Kat “classless.”

“I think that the words that she used to describe me were more of a reflection on her character than mine,” Kat exclusively told Us Weekly at the taping last month. “It was hurtful to hear ‘cause I had shown what kind of woman I am up until that point [by] being so supportive in every moment with all the girls. I am obviously a girls’ girl. So I understand the frustration behind the comments initially, but to continue to degrade me the way that she did, it got to the point where it’s just hurtful and it wasn’t necessary. And all in all, it was a reflection on who she is and how she carries herself, not me.”

She added, however, that she has made peace with Brooklyn and Charity.

“We have figured it out. We’re all friends. Like, even in Budapest, we were fine,” Kat said. “I think that we all have to have grace for each other in these heightened emotional times and it’s never something that, like, I would not be friends with somebody over. I mean, I’m having grace with her, and I think she’s having grace with me too. And we’re doing our best.”

Later on during the Women Tell All, Jesse Palmer brought Greer Blitzer into the hot seat to confront the first impression rose winner for her resurfaced social media posts defending Blackface.

“Most disturbing of all were some posts in which you were defending a fellow classmate that posed in Blackface and Greer, the truth is, as a franchise, we’ve done a very poor job in the past of addressing serious topics head-on and we’re not going to miss that opportunity here tonight,” the host said. “I know you have given a subsequent apology online but I do want to give you the opportunity here to address this.”

After Greer apologized again, it was revealed that she spent time with Dr. Kira Banks, a professor and Diversity Equity and Inclusion consultant who was in the audience.

“Meeting with Dr. Banks — she brought to my attention that it’s so important to be open-minded. It’s so important to question things and ask and not just do without thinking,” Greer said. “Before you speak, think before you say something that could hurt someone else and do your research. So I looked up lectures and really wanted to dive deep into the history of Blackface and understand why it was wrong, why it was offensive and the research that I was able to do, I just realized it was symbolism for dehumanizing the Black community. And so what I said was wrong. What I said — defending that girl — was racist. And I want to take that accountability. I don’t want to excuse it.”

Zach’s journey continues on ABC Monday, March 20, at 8 p.m. ET. Scroll through for more from the Women Tell All: