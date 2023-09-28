Thanks to the heat, Will Urena isn’t at risk of getting his jacket thrown into the ocean on Bachelor in Paradise, but the Bachelor Nation member will make a splash during season 9.

Will, 31, made his Bachelorette debut during Michelle Young’s season, which aired in 2021. While he didn’t quite capture the lead’s heart, Will quickly found himself involved in some drama during a Top Gun: Maverick-themed group date. When asked to spell the word narcissist, Will wrote down the name of fellow contestant Peter Izzo.

Will was named the winner of the Top Gun: Maverick challenge on the date and took home a Bachelorette bomber jacket, similar to the ones that the Naval aviators wore in the movie. Peter later threw Will’s jacket in the pool during a confrontation back at the Bachelor Mansion.

Will was eliminated during the fourth week of The Bachelorette, but the jacket moment will live on forever. But what happened to the jacket after Michelle’s season? Well, Will revealed that he gifted it to fellow Bachelor Nation member Brandon Jones.

“I will always be your wingman!” Brandon shared via Instagram in January 2022, revealing that their friendship is still going strong since The Bachelorette. “Over & out.”

Will’s jacket debacle isn’t the only interesting thing about him. Keep scrolling for everything to know about the Bachelor in Paradise star:

1. Will Named Kylee, Olivia and Ariel as Love Interests

Will revealed that he was looking forward to meeting Kylee Russell, Olivia Lewis and Ariel Frankel (all three made their debut during Zach Shallcross’ Bachelor season) on the BiP beach while chatting with the Bachelor Nation blog in September 2023.

2. He’s a Real Estate Age

Will is a real estate agent in south Florida, according to his Instagram bio. In fact, he has a separate profile dedicated to his career, which includes details on his various home listings.

3. Michelle Young Gifted Him a 2nd ‘Top Gun’ Jacket

After Will gifted Brandon his jacket, Michelle presented him with another one.

“Back story — After my roommate Brandon took some of his personal time to tell Michelle about some issues that were bothering me. One of those issues in particular the jacket situation. I was fortunate enough to receive a gift from Michelle before my departure,” Will shared via Instagram in November 2021. “That gift being another jacket so it was only right I gave my old one to my Brother for life @bmacjones. Thank you for having my back fam throughout the process! The Jacket got its Justice.”

4. He Loves to Work Out

Not only is Will’s Instagram profile full of workout videos, but he also revealed that “hitting the gym” was one way that he prepared for BiP.

“Self reflection, eating healthy … and being open to love,” were his other preparation tactics, according to Will’s Bachelor Nation interview.

This is no surprise since Will played Rugby when attending Davenport University from 2011 to 2015.

5. He’s a ‘Momma’s Boy’

Will has a close-knit relationship with his mom, as shown on his social media.

“I’m my mom’s son, I have to rise,” he posted on Instagram in June 2018. “That’s my best friend y’all, if you couldn’t tell.”

Bachelor in Paradise season 9 premieres on ABC Thursday, September 28, at 9 p.m. ET.