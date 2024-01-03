Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist’s family and friends are gearing up for The Golden Wedding — and sharing some behind-the-scenes snaps as they arrive in Palm Springs.

Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, got engaged during the first-ever Golden Bachelor finale last month. During the After the Final Rose special, franchise host Jesse Palmer revealed that the duo would tie the knot in a live wedding special.

“My daughter has been helping me tremendously,” Theresa told Us Weekly exclusively of the pair’s wedding plans ahead of the ceremony. “She put together the vision board, and it was all beautiful. I love flowers, so important, and I love music.”

She went on to say that she and Gerry plan to make this “the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding” by forgetting that “there are cameras around.”

Gerry went on to say that he and his bride had no hesitation about making the wedding special a live, televised event.

“We came out of that knowing each other so well and have learned so much more about each other with every passing day, and when the opportunity came around that we could do this, it just seemed like the right thing to do, the natural thing to do,” Gerry told Us. “And Theresa has said this very well — we’ve impacted so many people with the show that we wanted that to continue through the rest of our journey.”

While Gerry and Theresa are already in Palm Springs preparing to say their vows, several of the couple’s guests have started arriving on site.

Keep scrolling for an inside look at the preparations for The Golden Wedding: