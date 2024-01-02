Susan Noles is returning to Bachelor Nation to help Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist say “I do.”

The Golden Bachelor contestant, 66, will officiate the happy couple’s nuptials on ABC’s The Golden Wedding special on Thursday, January 4. “I guess the secret is out! I’m officiating THE GOLDEN WEDDING 💒 and I’m just beyond excited!!” Susan captioned a photo of herself, Gerry, 72, and Theresa, 70, via Instagram on Tuesday, January 2.

The Pennsylvania native also shared a sweet Instagram video of herself telling her daughter, Brittany, and two of her grandkids that she got the hosting gig via FaceTime. “Here we Go!! Wedding of the year baby!” she wrote alongside the clip.

Susan was one of 22 women who competed to win Gerry’s heart on the debut season of The Golden Bachelor, which premiered in September 2023. She quickly became a fan-favorite for her positive spirit and funny remarks. Despite sharing several sweet moments with Gerry, including when he gifted her rose quartz in episode 4, she was sent home along with Sandra Mason and Ellen Goltzer ahead of hometown dates.

She and Gerry ended things on good terms, sharing a big hug and a peck on the lips before parting ways. “I had a lot of fun,” Susan told him during episode 5’s emotional rose ceremony, after which Gerry wished her “good luck.” Later ending things with Faith Martin and Leslie Fhima, Gerry got down on one knee and proposed to Theresa during the show’s November 2023 finale.

On Tuesday, Susan also shared a clip of herself and contestant Kathy Swarts chatting about The Golden Wedding via Zoom. “It is going to be the wedding of the year, and that’s saying something because it’s only January 2,” Kathy, 70, stated, while Susan hinted that Theresa’s wedding gown is “to die for.”

Susan went on to ask Kathy how long she thinks it will take for Gerry to shed a tear during the ceremony. “I think the minute he sees her in that wedding gown, he’s gonna burst into tears,” Kathy joked, to which Susan added, “He’s gonna lose it.”

Gerry and Theresa, for their part, teased their upcoming nuptials exclusively with Us Weekly. “[Gerry] lets me make all the decisions, so there’s no disagreement,” Theresa said of their wedding planning process earlier this week. She continued: “I love flowers, so important, and I love music. … I think just really to make this the most warm, wonderful family-oriented wedding, and to try not to even think that there are cameras around. Try to make it an intimate moment that we’re sharing with a lot of people.”

Teasing her wedding dress, Theresa said her gown earned a strong reaction from the family and friends who helped her shop. “And when I came down with [one] dress, everybody in unison went, ‘Oh, that’s the dress,'” she shared. “And they also said, ‘Oh, your face was glowing. You look so beautiful.’ Now I’m trying to decide, am I wearing a veil with it? Am I wearing any headpiece?”

Gerry, for his part, told Us that the “only thing” he knows about Theresa’s wedding look is “how many great reviews I’ve heard of the dress that Theresa has chosen.”

The Golden Wedding airs on ABC Thursday, January 4, at 8 p.m. ET.