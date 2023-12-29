Ahead of The Golden Wedding, eight Bachelor Nation couples have tied the knot in a televised ceremony — with a 62.5 percent success rate.

Trista Rehn and Ryan Sutter were the first Bachelor Nation couple to exchange vows in December 2003, with a reported 17 million viewers tuning in to watch the OG Bachelorette marry her final rose winner. Two decades later, the pair, who share two kids, are still going strong.

“I feel like when we first got married, the advice that I was giving — at least the people who were coming off of the show — was really focus on your relationship. Enjoy all the things that are coming your way — all the fun invites that you’re getting — [but remember] it’s about your relationship. So, put that first, and we did that in moving to Vail, [Colorado], and really prioritizing him and me,” Trista told Us Weekly exclusively ahead of their 20th anniversary. “We prioritized ourselves and our relationship and now I feel like [the advice is] similar.”

She continued: “You constantly have to prioritize your relationship, especially when you have kids because they kind of take over, you know, as they should. But your relationship with your significant other, I feel like is the foundation of your family and should be the most important. … Have fun together, enjoy life together, make time for each other.”

While Trista and Ryan were the first Bachelor duo to wed on TV, The Golden Bachelor‘s Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist are set to be the next pair to marry live on ABC when The Golden Wedding airs on Thursday, January 4.

Scroll through to read more about televised Bachelor Nation weddings — and find out whether the couples are still together: