For Carly Waddell, it turns out her something borrowed on her wedding day was her dress.

“I didn’t get to keep my dress, which was kinda sad,” Waddell, 38, revealed to Jason Tartick on the Tuesday, November 7, episode of the “Trading Secrets” podcast.

Waddell met Evan Bass on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2016, and the couple ended the season engaged. Waddell said that the Bachelor franchise paid for her wedding to Bass, 40, and compensated the couple $25,000 each to have the ceremony televised in 2017. According to Waddell, Bass was “really wanting” to get married on TV.

“That wasn’t something I was looking to do,” Waddell said on the podcast. “We came back from Paradise, and there was a lot going on in our relationship. So I kinda was like, ‘Is this the right thing to do?’ already, and it’s just so public. And, I don’t know. I think he asked them, ‘I want to get married on the show, how can I do that?’”

Waddell recalled that the pair were unsure that their wedding was even going to happen because it coincided with production on season 4 of BiP being suspended. (Filming was shut down in 2017 after alleged sexual misconduct involving contestants DeMario Jackson and Corrine Olympios.)

The wedding ultimately did happen, and Waddell said she found out she was pregnant three days later. Bass and Waddell went on to welcome daughter Bella, 5, and son Charlie, 3. The pair called it quits in 2020.

Earlier this year, Waddell exclusively told Us Weekly that coparenting with Bass is “really easy.”

“He’s done this before, you know what I mean? He has three older kids. The oldest one is now, like, 21 [or] 22. And the middle one’s going off to college. His kids are older, he’s raised ’em since they were babies. He knows what he is doing,” she said on the “Here for the Right Reasons” podcast in April. “They go over there every other weekend. And I remember at first I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, what are they doing over there?’ But now I’m just like, ‘He’s got it.’ If there’s ever a problem, like, a sickness or something, we talk about it and we work it out. But it’s not a problem. It’s very easy.”

In October, Waddell revealed on “The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous Podcast” that she has been dating somebody new for “four months.”

“He’s older than me,” Waddell teased, keeping her “supportive” boyfriend’s name under wraps. “He’s literally everything I’ve ever wanted in a human.”