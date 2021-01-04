Bachelor Nation’s Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ Split: Everything We Know

Paradise no more. Bachelor Nation still has a lot of questions about Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ divorce.

The Bachelor season 19 contestant and the Bachelorette season 12 contestant met while filming Bachelor in Paradise in 2016. While their relationship got off to a rocky start, Waddell accepted a proposal from Bass during the season 3 finale. The twosome returned to Mexico in June 2017 to exchange vows in front of Chris Harrison and the cast of BiP season 4.

Waddell and Bass went on to welcome daughter Bella in February 2018 and son Charlie in November 2019. The erectile dysfunction expert is also the father of teenage sons Ensley, Liam and Nathan, whom he shares with ex-wife, Marie Bass.

The pair opened up about their decision not to add any more kids to their family during a June episode of Waddell and best friend Jade Roper’s “Mommies Tell All” podcast.

“I don’t think that we should because I’m tired. I don’t think we’d make it if we had another,” he admitted.

After Waddell fired back that Bass’ remark wasn’t “very nice,” he clarified, “We would make it for a little while longer, but … [we] would probably lead to different paths.”

Later that year, speculation about their relationship surfaced after she shared a YouTube vlog about her new home — and didn’t mention Bass — on December 6. Days later, he rang in his 38th birthday without Waddell.

The spouses confirmed their split on December 23 via a joint statement. Days later, Waddell admitted she’s “not OK”after opening presents with Bella and Charlie without Bass on Christmas. She returned to the social media platform to share an emotional selfie on December 27.

“This may sound silly and ridiculous, but today when putting on my jeans I found a crumbled up princess bandaid in my pocket. Bella loves to play with bandaids like they are stickers, so I’m sure at some point I just shoved in it my pocket to throw away and then never got to it,” she wrote. “But today I felt something in my pocket, saw it, and instantly thought “this is a sign that all wounds heal, and yours will too” I’m a firm believer that God speaks in mysterious ways, so I just thought I would let you know that He sent a princess bandaid to help me know that today ❤️.”

Waddell and Bass’ ex-wife have subsequently made a series of claims about the Bachelor Nation pair’s divorce.

