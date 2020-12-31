Evan Bass and Carly Waddell announced their split on December 23, but Marie Bass — the reality star’s ex-wife — claimed they’ve been broken up a lot longer.

During an episode of the “Reality Steve” podcast on Thursday, December 31, she alleged that Evan, 38, and Waddell, 35, have lived apart since early 2019.

“I want to say it was February of ’19 that she left and moved to Pegram, [Tennessee],” Marie told the Bachelor Nation blogger. “She left him when she wasn’t even showing with Charlie yet.”

Both Evan and Waddell have spoken about the split. Neither has revealed the cause or who initiated, however. On Sunday, December 27, Evan’s estranged wife posted a Christmas vlog in which she cried while she discussed her “new normal.”

“Christmas is over. This is the part I was looking forward to the least because Evan came and got the kids and they’re gonna be so happy and they’re gonna have so much fun, but Charlie has never slept at anybody else’s house before. It’s not even like I’m worried about him, it’s just hard being away from him,” she said, wiping tears from her eyes. “It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly. … It’s just hard.”

The Bachelor alum continued: “I know this is the new normal but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful.”

“This is a weird week for me because, most of you know, Evan and I are getting a divorce,” Waddell confirmed. “I don’t know how to do Christmas alone.”

She previously shared with her Instagram followers that she was “not” OK.

“Merry Christmas,” her Friday, December 25, Instagram caption began. “Christmas Day isn’t what I had expected this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though.”

The estranged Bachelor Nation couple met on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise and wed in 2017. They have two children, Bella, 2, and Charlie, 13 months, and Carly is a stepmom to Bass’ three sons, Ensley, Liam and Nathan, from his marriage to Marie. After three years of marriage, the ABC personalities announced their separation in a joint statement on December 23.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they told People. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”