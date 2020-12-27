Letting go. Carly Waddell broke down in tears while coming to terms with her split from estranged husband Evan Bass.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 35, opened up about their impending divorce, her first Christmas splitting the kids’ time with Bass, 38, and how she’s adjusting following their split in a YouTube video posted on Saturday, December 26.

“Christmas is over. This is the part I was looking forward to the least because Evan came and got the kids and they’re gonna be so happy and they’re gonna have so much fun but Charlie has never slept at anybody else’s house before. It’s not even like I’m worried about him, it’s just hard being away from him,” she said, wiping away tears. “It’s so stupid. I just feel alone, honestly​​​​​. … It’s just hard.”

She added, “I know this is the new normal but it just doesn’t feel normal. It feels awful.”

“This is a weird week for me because, most of you know, Evan and I are getting a divorce,” Waddell said. “I don’t know how to do Christmas alone.”

Waddell previously opened up to fans about her struggles on Instagram, admitting that she’s “not” OK.

“Merry Christmas,” her Friday, December 25, Instagram caption began. “Christmas Day isn’t what I had expected this year. The three of us. The new normal. Which feels incredibly abnormal, and actually very sad. A lot of you kind people have asked if I’m ok. And I want to say I am, but I’m not. I will be though.”

She continued, “Today is the first day that both kids are staying at Evan’s house overnight. I feel like I’m missing a piece of my soul. I’m literally just sitting by myself writing this. But I’m thankful that it was a white Christmas, and I’m thankful the kids all get to be having a blast with their dad and brothers. They are feeling so loved.”

The reality star ended her message with a heartfelt thank you to all who have supported her. “Love all of you,” she wrote.

The estranged couple met on the third season of Bachelor in Paradise and tied the knot in 2017. They share two children together, Bella and Charlie, and Carly is a stepmom to Bass’ three sons, Ensley, Liam and Nathan, from a previous relationship. After three years of marriage, they announced their separation in a joint statement on Wednesday, December 23.

“We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they told People. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

Bass and Waddell added: “We greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Bass spoke out hours after he and Waddell announced their split. He clapped back at an Instagram troll who commented on a throwback photo of him and his estranged wife.

The post, shared in June, showed the pair covered in paint during an episode of Bachelor in Paradise. The caption read, “There’s never been a better paradise love story.”

The troll commented that Bass’ post and the caption that went along with it “didn’t age well.” The Tennessee native quipped back, “Still true.”