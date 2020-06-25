Playing it safe! Carly Waddell and Evan Bass joked that they shouldn’t have any more kids for the sake of their marriage.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” the Bachelor alum, 34, told her husband, 37, in a Thursday, June 25, “Mommies Tell All” podcast episode. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

The Tennessee native replied, “I don’t think we’d make it if we had another.”

When Waddell said the Bachelorette alum’s comment wasn’t “very nice,” he explained, “We would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths.”

The Texas native, who shares Isabella, 2, and Charles, 7 months, with Bass, asked if baby No. 3 would be the “downfall” of their relationship. He gave the affirmative even though he “completely agrees” that kids are a blessing.

The couple’s exchange comes three months after Waddell said Bass was getting a vasectomy, but she revealed on Thursday that the procedure “never actually happened.”

She told her Instagram followers in March: “The reason Evan is getting the procedure is because we did pull out and pray twice ever, and now we have two kids.”

Waddell and the erectile dysfunction specialist tied the knot in August 2017 in Mexico after meeting and falling in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise. Bass was already a father, having welcomed three sons, Nathan, Liam and Ensley, in a previous relationship.

“They were so excited [to get another sibling],” he exclusively told Us Weekly of his sons ahead of Isabella’s arrival. “They lost their minds. If it’s a girl, we’re going to protect her together. She’s not going to prom without them kind of thing. We’re a family of boys and Carly and they want that little girl.”

Waddell chimed in, “If it’s a girl it will just be such an adventure for all of us to try to figure out how to even deal with that. I’m still so in awe that this happened.”