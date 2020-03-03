No more babies in their brood! Carly Waddell revealed her husband, Evan Bass, has a vasectomy scheduled three months after she gave birth to their son, Charlie.

“Evan is getting a vasectomy this month so Charlie will not have any more siblings,” the Bachelor season 19 alum, 34, said on her Monday, March 2, Instagram Story while sitting on her couch with her 3-month-old. “Sorry, bud. (To Evan and Charlie).”

When one of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost’s followers recommended she and Bass use the “pull out and pray” method instead of the sterilization procedure, the Texas native wrote, “The reason Evan is getting the procedure is because we did pull out and pray twice ever, and now we have two kids.” The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Isabella, now 12 months, in February 2018, and Bass has three sons from a previous marriage.

The singer went on to share a message from a social media user whose brother got a vasectomy, only to find out that his wife was pregnant three hours later. She sent the story to Bass, writing, “DO NOT DO THIS TO ME.”

The erectile dysfunction specialist, 37, replied, “Ha. That’s horribly funny.”

Before welcoming their baby boy in November 2019, the reality stars’ daughter tended to “gravitate more” to Waddell. “Right now, she’s totally momma’s girl,” the “Dream Train” singer told Us Weekly exclusively in March 2019. “Like, she wants me all the time. But Evan’s like, ‘I know that’ll change one day!’”

Waddell went on to say that Bella is like both of her parents, explaining at the time: “Evan loves big groups and thrives in big groups, and I think she’s so like him in that way. If anything’s going on with people around, she has to be involved. … But she also sings all the time, like me, which is so cute. She has so much of us in her.”

The couple wed in June 2017 in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, after meeting and falling in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise.