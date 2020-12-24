Trouble in paradise. Carly Waddell and Evan Bass may have left fans another big sign that they were heading for a split.

The Texas native, 35, and the erectile dysfunction specialist, 38, announced on Wednesday, December 23, that they were going their separate ways after three years of marriage. After news of their breakup made headlines, eagle-eyed Bachelor Nation fans noticed that the pair, who wed in August 2017, no longer follow each other on Instagram.

Waddell and Bass fell in love on season 3 of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired in 2016. They welcomed their daughter, Isabella, in February 2018 and their son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, in November 2019. The Tennessee native also has three sons from a previous relationship.

Six months before announcing his separation, Bass took a hiatus from social media. His last post was a tribute to his time on the ABC dating franchise as JoJo Fletcher‘s season of The Bachelorette re-aired — but he didn’t include any photos of Waddell.

“I’ll be forever grateful for everything the bachelor has done for me that I’m ok looking like an idiot again tonight,” he wrote in June. “And of course the positives far outweigh the silliness. JoJo was the best and so sweet (I HAVE NO IDEA WHY SHE KEPT ME AROUND), the small handful of non-problematic guy friends, and I now have a passion for shirts that don’t rip. Oh and it all led to a dramatic turnaround on paradise that led to wedding bells and beautiful children :).”

The same month, the reality TV couple debated whether their relationship would take a hit if they ever had more children.

“The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” Waddell said during a June episode of the “Mommies Tell All” podcast. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

At the time, Bass replied, “I don’t think we’d make it if we had another.”

While their marriage didn’t last, the duo still has love for one another. When a troll poked fun at one of Bass’ old Instagram posts — in which he claimed that “there’s never been a better paradise love story” than his and Waddell’s — he was quick to shut down the negative comment.

“Still true,” Bass fired back on Wednesday.