Fans witnessed Carly Waddell and Evan Bass’ love story unfold on Bachelor in Paradise’s third season in 2016 — and after their marriage the following year, the pair were happy to share glimpses of their home life and growing family with Bachelor Nation.

After tying the knot in Mexico in a televised ceremony officiated by Chris Harrison, the twosome went on to welcome their daughter, Isabella “Bella” Evelyn, in 2018 and their son, Charles “Charlie” Wolf, in 2019. Bass also has three sons from a previous relationship: Nathan, Liam and Ensley.

Waddell and Bass stated that their second child would be their last. “Pregnancy is really hard. I feel fine now that I’m, like, almost over the hump, but I’m bad that first trimester. I’m just so sick,” the singer told Entertainment Tonight in June 2019 while pregnant with Charlie, while the businessman added, “Space is our friend [during that time].”

The longtime pair also joked that having more kids might impact their marriage. “The other day when I was talking to this card reader, she read my cards, like, five times and she said twice that we were gonna have another baby,” she said on her “Mommies Tell All” podcast in June 2020. “I don’t think that we should because I’m tired.”

Bass said that he didn’t “think we’d make it if we had another” baby, adding that they “would make it for a little while longer, but … they would probably lead to different paths.”

Waddell and Bass called it quits six months later. “We have made the difficult decision to separate,” they said in a joint statement to People in December 2020. “We will always cherish our time together and continue to have the utmost respect for one another as we focus on what’s best for the future of our family.”

The pair added that they “greatly appreciate everyone’s love and support and kindly ask that you please respect our family’s privacy as we navigate through this.”

Scroll down to see photos of Waddell and Bass’ sweetest family moments over the years.