Double the fun! Evan Bass clapped back at trolls accusing him and Carly Waddell of competing for their kids’ love while celebrating Easter.

The Bachelorette alum, 38, posted a screenshot of a direct message on Sunday, April 4, reading, “When two parents try to outdo each other.”

The Tennessee native replied, “Omg some of y’all need to chill. They have lots of grandparents who don’t see them as much and want to spoil. Jiminy Christmas. Also, there’s no such thing as too much Easter cheer.”

The negative comment came after the erectile dysfunction specialist posted pictures hanging out with his and Waddell’s kids — Bella, 3, and Charlie, 16 months — as well as two of his sons from a previous relationship. “Happy Easter from the Bass Vibe,” he captioned their family photo.

Bass went on to write on his Instagram Story that “Easter [had] become Christmas,” complete with gift baskets and candy. After sharing videos of his daughter running around collecting Easter eggs, he opened up about the “super rude” haters that were filling his inbox.

“Some other people are super kind and sticking up for me and saying all these sweet things,” the former reality star said in a video. “It just made me think about empathy and feel so bad for the people that are saying mean things. Is that weird?”

He also reflected on a conversation about fame with a Bachelor in Paradise producer from his time on season 3, saying, “He said, ‘You can either take all the good and all the bad or none of the good and none of the bad. You can’t have it both ways.’”

While the former ABC personality initially “gave zero effs” about mean comments and found them “funny” and “no big deal,” he now has problems engaging with trolls.

“They get a dopamine rush because they’re getting attention, which is what they deeply want,” Bass explained. “Then you get mad, and everyone gets mad and it’s no fun.”

He and Waddell, 35, called it quits in December 2020 and have been coparenting their two kids ever since. The Bachelor alum posted pictures of her Easter festivities with Bella and Charlie on Sunday as well, writing, “I mean, I may still be in pjs and makeup from yesterday … but these kids look CUTE. Happy Easter, everyone!”

Last month, Waddell’s “Mommies Tell All” podcast cohost, Jade Roper, exclusively told Us Weekly that the former couple are “trying” to stay “amicable.”

“This was his second marriage, so I’m sure he’s taken what didn’t work for him, you know, with his first divorce and trying to learn from that,” the Colorado native, 34, explained in March. “I think they’re really trying to get along for the kids and probably just for themselves too.”