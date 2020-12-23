Bachelor in Paradise couple Carly Waddell and Evan Bass announced their separation in December 2020 after three years of marriage — and for some fans the signs of a breakup have been evident for months.

The couple, who met on season 3 of the ABC dating show in Paradise in 2016, tied the knot in a televised ceremony in June 2017.

“Evan and I had a dream wedding on Saturday. It was truly the perfect day with friends and family in Mexico. There was no better way to celebrate the start of our forever journey together,” Waddell captioned a photo from the couple’s big day. “The setting, in a garden overlooking the ocean, created a stunning visual that I don’t think anyone will forget.”

She added: “The love from Bachelor Nation has been overwhelming and we are so grateful to all who helped make this day amazing. I’m so happy and SO in love with this man.”

The pair later welcomed their daughter, Isabella, in February 2018 and son Charlie in November 2019. Before becoming a family of four, the duo went on a European babymoon and celebrated their growing brood and strong relationship.

“Real romance in Paris is when you cheers with sparkling grape juice with a broken hand, on a rainy balcony, with a husband complaining of constipation and swollen feet (deja-vu to Evan in Paradise),” Waddell captioned an Instagram post in France in July 2019.

Despite being one of Bachelor Nation’s favorite couples, the duo confirmed their split on December 23, after being absent from one another’s social media accounts for six months.

Bass last posted about his romance in June, sharing a photo from the couple’s time on BIP. He has only shared two other photos on Instagram since — and all of them were in June.

Waddell, for her part, posted a family snap in October in honor of Halloween. The family of four dressed as characters from Little Red Riding Hood, but Bass was missing from her account in the months that followed.

Scroll through to see all of the signs that their relationship was over well before they announced its end.